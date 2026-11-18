Four people face charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle, according to the Greece Police Department.

Police said they received a license plate reader alert at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday for a stolen vehicle in the area of Stone Road and Dewey Avenue.

Officers found the vehicle — reported stolen Monday to the Rochester Police Department — heading east on Latta Road toward the Lake Ontario State Parkway. They made a traffic stop and detained all four occupants. Officers also recovered a loaded .380-caliber handgun from one occupant's jacket pocket, according to police. All four suspects were charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Also read This $5.4 Million Home on Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula Hugs the Hillside Above the Ionian Sea

Crosby was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, while Grandpierre was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Police said all four suspects were taken to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment. Jail records indicate Lewis was no longer in custody as of noon Wednesday, while the others were still in custody.

A Palmyra man died by suicide Tuesday afternoon following a police chase through several Wayne County towns after firing shots at a state police vehicle, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember 29-year-old Quincy Clayton, who was killed in a hit-and-run on the city's north side Sunday evening. Lyons, N.Y.

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— A man has been charged after attempting to slash a deputy with a knife while first responders were attending to a fire at his apartment, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Karrie Laughton says she never imagined the fire that destroyed her business, Lux Lounge, was anything but accidental. But on Monday, investigators revealed the fire is now being investigated as arson.

A homeless veteran was sentenced Tuesday morning for fatally stabbing a truck driver who prosecutors said helped him find food and shelter.