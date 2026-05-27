4 arrested after 3 deputies were injured following huge teen takeover last week, Precinct 4 says

One officer sustained a concussion after being hit with a bottle, and the other was hit and bitten as multiple fights broke out on Friday evening in Harris County.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 12:16AMAt least four people were charged after several Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies were injured trying to diffuse a "teen takeover" on Friday evening, according to investigators.

Precinct 4 said that deputies were called out to the area regarding an out-of-control gathering involving at least 300-500 juveniles. In a video posted by Precinct 4 on Facebook, a melee broke out amongst the deputies and the partygoers as they were being detained, leading to several injuries. Officials said two 16-year-old girls were charged with assault on a peace officer, with one allegedly biting and kicking a deputy.

"All our personnel was trying to do was keep the peace, disperse the crowd and get everybody home safely, there's no reason for especially kids, to be begin assaulting cops, throwing bottles at their heads for simply just trying to break up - shut down a party," Asst. Chief Danny Garza with Precinct 4 said. Three deputies were injured, and one sustained a concussion after being hit over the head with a bottle.

Pct. 4 said the deputy will be out of work for at least a week. Officials said two other men were arrested and charged with interfering with public duties for jumping in as deputies tried to get the situation under control.

"We want everybody to have fun, but I can tell you in Pct. 4. We will not tolerate this type of behavior, especially we will not tolerate you assaulting one of our personnel. If you assault one of us, you will go to jail," Chief Garza said.





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