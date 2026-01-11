Spain train crash kills 69, including 4 Americans; speed cited as probable cause

A high-speed train crash in central Spain last week killed 69 people, including four Americans, and injured 58. Investigators say the state-owned Renfe train was speeding when it hit a stopped Iryo train.

A high-speed train crash in central Spain last week killed 69 people, including four Americans, officials said Sunday. The death toll makes it Spain's second-deadly rail collision this year.

The crash occurred on the morning of Oct. 28 in Urda, in the province of Toledo, when a high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two cars. Officials said 58 people were injured. The two trains, with more than 540 people on board, were heading in the same direction from Madrid to Seville.

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Victim Nationalities Include Four Americans

Most of those killed, 54 of the 69 victims, were Spanish nationals, according to the Center for Integrated Data, the legal body in Spain in charge of identifying victims of events with a high death toll. The center said on Sunday night that the casualties also included one citizen each from Canada, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Tunisia and the Czech Republic. A French and Portuguese citizen were previously announced among the dead.

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Two citizens of Australia and a citizen of Japan remain missing, according to Agence France-Presse. The center said all but three of the victims had been identified. As the contacted families have expressed their wish to travel to Spain to carry out in-person identification, we are awaiting their arrival in the country, the statement said, AFP reported.

Train Speed Hit 100 Mph Before Crash

The independent investigators said their initial findings indicated that the state-owned RENFE train was moving at between 100 and 125 mph when it struck the privately owned IRYO train. Transport Minister Óscar Puente has blamed a traffic controller's poor judgment for much of what went wrong.

However, railway unions have pushed back, citing deteriorating working conditions. They say too few controllers are handling growing workloads, making it increasingly difficult to ensure the safety of millions of passengers. The crash in the province of Toledo came just nine months after another collision farther south on the same Madrid-Seville line killed 46 people. That crash occurred when a train derailed and struck another traveling in the opposite direction, more than two hours farther south along the route.

Spain Rail Network Lost Public Trust

That crash remains under investigation. The two collisions have shaken confidence in the Spanish rail network that has long been hailed for its speed and safety. Spain's high-speed rail network, the world's second-largest after China's, had recorded no fatal crashes since entering service more than three decades ago until this year. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged an investigation and improvements to restore trust in the system that carried some 45 million travelers last year, including millions of tourists.

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The crash happened one month before a Nov. 29 general election in which Sánchez is seeking to extend his eight-year premiership. He is now facing questions about the safety of the railways and investments under his governments in Spanish infrastructure.