A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Friday morning.

The temblor was centered near Commerce and occurred at 3:25 a.m. There were no immediate reports of damage, but the quake was felt across a wide area of the L.A. basin.

Residents in Koreatown, Inglewood, Silver Lake and Mar Vista reported brief shaking. Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad.

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