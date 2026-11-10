$4.2B Midway Rising project approved after 7-hour city council session

The city leaders unanimously voted to approve a 105-year lease and redevelopment deal.

Trinity AudioSan Diego has agreed to trade its sprawling sports arena property in the Midway District for desired public benefits that include thousands of residential units for low-income families, an all-new entertainment venue and park space.

On Monday, San Diego City Council members took all the actions required to approve the complex Midway Rising transaction following a marathon meeting that extended for more than seven hours. The city leaders unanimously voted to approve a 105-year lease and redevelopment deal for the 48.5-acre property with master developer Midway Rising, LLC. The council members also approved an array of project land-use documents, including the Midway Rising Specific Plan.

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In addition, city leaders approved a resolution of intention to form an enhanced infrastructure financing district, meaning the city expects to redirect its share of future tax increment revenue to a yet-to-be-formed special district to subsidize an estimated $462 million of infrastructure work. The council members also made a few consequential changes to the deal.

They added a provision that allows the city to participate in a refinancing event, meaning it will receive 5% to 10% of proceeds above a threshold rate of return should the developer refinance the project, as opposed to only when there is a sale. The developer also agreed to contribute another $2 million toward traffic signal-related costs meant to improve the flow of cars entering the neighborhood from Interstate 5 and Interstate 8.

“This is our first step to building this new center of commerce and entertainment, new housing, parks, open space for all San Diegans,” said Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, who represents the Midway District and made the motion to approve the items. “The effort has brought together resources from the state, county and city to show that left-behind communities deserve investment, and we need to embrace the challenge to make these big things happen.

” Midway Rising was selected in September 2022 to redevelop the city’s real estate at 3220, 3240, 3250 and 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. The development team is planning to build 4,254 residential units, a 16,000-seat replacement arena, 130,000 square feet of commercial space, 8.1 acres of parks, and an additional 6.4 acres of plazas and public space.

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The group was originally picked because it proposed to build the most rent-restricted units, or 2,000 units for households earning 80% or less of the area median income, which is considered affordable housing. San Diego expects to collect $896.3 million in rent over the lifetime of the proposed arrangement, charging rent as a small percentage of revenue generated by the project’s market-rate housing units and retail space, and eventually collecting a fee on tickets sold at the future arena.

The net present value of the rental payments, or the current value of future dollars, is $23.2 million. Midway Rising is composed of market-housing builder Zephyr, affordable housing developer Chelsea Investment Corp., and sports-and-entertainment venue operator Legends. The Kroenke Group, a subsidiary of billionaire Stan Kroenke’s real estate firm, is the entity’s lead investor and limited partner.

“Today’s approval is an important milestone for Midway Rising and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Midway community,” Brad Termini, a project leader and the CEO of Zephyr, said in a statement. “This approval reflects years of thoughtful collaboration and negotiation to deliver on the city’s vision for the sports arena site, including maximizing affordable housing, creating a new world-class entertainment venue and catalyzing broader neighborhood revitalization throughout Midway.

We are proud of what this partnership has produced and look forward to working with the city to expedite final approvals and begin to break ground. ” Most council members spoke approvingly of the overall deal, stressing that it represents a long-held policy decision to prioritize the substantial affordable units over cash to the city.

“If you ask San Diegans what their policy goals are, you will hear many people ask for a more affordable city. These 2,000 low-income apartments, and over 4,000 apartments overall, will help to make San Diego more affordable for everyone,” Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said.

The Midway Rising redevelopment deal is governed by a disposition and development agreement that will allow the city and the developer to enter into a series of subsequent agreements, starting with a 15-year “horizontal” ground lease to cover site preparation and infrastructure. The city will charge $100,000 in rent per year during the horizontal lease term.

The developer will also front the cost of infrastructure improvements — utilities, parks, streets and parking — with eligible costs expected to be reimbursed by the enhanced infrastructure financing district. During the horizontal lease, the developer will prepare between 16 and 20 individual pads for building construction. Once a parcel is completed, it will be released to a developer under one of three types of vertical ground lease, based on land use, each with an 85-year term.

For the market-rate housing and retail vertical leases, the city will charge rent as a percentage of gross revenue, or 0.5% of revenue through year 55 and 2.5% thereafter. But rent is not due until the developer is made whole on its equity investment for each lease. With the entertainment venue lease agreement, the city will charge rent on a per-ticket basis after the new arena has been in operation for 10 years.

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The fee will start at $1.50 per ticket in year 11 and grow by 3% each year. The developer will initially only pay 25% of the ticket charge to the city. The remaining 75% will accrue and be deferred until the developer hits a profitability threshold, set at a 16.5% levered internal rate of return. The estimated value of the deal assumes that the hurdle is never reached.

San Diego is not collecting rent on the affordable housing vertical leases, with the city essentially contributing the land to make the units financially feasible. The city’s timeline is structured around a 2029 construction start date. The first phase of vertical construction will start with the arena in 2032. Start dates for market-rate housing and affordable housing construction are slated for 2033 and 2034, respectively, although the developer said it expects to move faster.

The project is expected to be completed in its entirety by 2050, according to the city’s phasing plan. The council meeting included more than four hours of public testimony from around 100 speakers, including presentations from 11 organized groups. The project’s many supporters consisted of self-described urbanites, union representatives, project affiliates and beneficiaries of low-income housing projects.

Midway Rising also had a number of critics, with opponents cautioning the council members not to make a rushed decision on a deal of great consequence. Others raised environmental concerns related to sea level rise and flooding, and called out risky deal terms. Marc Frederick, a former city of San Diego program manager who worked in the real estate division until June, said that San Diegans are getting a bad deal.

“The agreement has been described as fair and reasonable by the Independent Budget Analyst, but clearly it is not. Real estate agreements in general should be logical, clear and concise. This agreement is the opposite of that. It is nearly 700 pages long.

It is convoluted and confusing, and parts of it are incomplete. It sets up for failure future generations of City Council and city staff who will not be able to decipher or reconcile the various terms and collect the rent that is due to the city,” Frederick said during public comment.

“The bottom line is this: The city and the citizens of San Diego were poorly represented in these negotiations, and this council is getting very bad real estate investment advice. ” With Monday’s vote, the city leaders took the first formal step in the process to create an enhanced infrastructure financing district, or EIFD, to pay for a portion of on- and off-site infrastructure.

An EIFD is a type of tax increment financing district where participating public agencies give their share of future property tax revenue generated by a project to a special district. The city and the county are expected to commit 100% of property tax increment revenue generated by the project to the Midway Rising EIFD for qualified improvements, currently estimated at $462 million, according to an analysis by city consultant Keyser Marston Associates.

The funding will also cover the developer’s cost of capital, or up to 3% of costs compounded annually. Total revenue is estimated at $1.2 billion, with the city’s contribution pegged at $605.2 million. The EIFD requires several future council actions. Its formation is expected to occur in a year, city staff said.