3rd suspect accused of driving getaway car arrested in Caldwell Place shooting

New documents reveal more about the arrest of a third suspect in an October shooting that left two people hurt and multiple people facing felony charges.

New documents reveal more about the arrest of a third suspect in an October shooting that left two people hurt and multiple people facing felony charges.

New documents reveal more about the arrest of a third suspect in an October shooting that left two people hurt and multiple people facing felony charges. Eugene Lamont Mosley Jr. is the third suspect arrested in connection with an October shooting that hurt two people and led to felony charges against multiple people. Court documents state Mosley Jr., of Canal Winchester, faces charges of aggravated burglary and multiple counts of felonious assault in connection with the Caldwell Place shooting.

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According to affidavits submitted by Columbus police detectives, surveillance cameras showed the suspects arriving at the home in a maroon Mitsubishi, forcing their way inside and opening fire with an automatic rifle pistol. Detectives stated in court records that a witness told police Mosley Jr. drove the suspects to the location and that Mosley Jr. was "in on the robbery.

" Witness reportedly identified Mosley as the getaway driver. Columbus Police said three males shot into a home at 1050 Caldwell Pl. at 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 12, with at least one man using an automatic rifle pistol. A victim inside the residence, identified asShortly after the Caldwell Place shooting, police responded to 1021 Summit St., where a woman told officers her boyfriend had been shot. Officers found 24-year-old David A. McPheters with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

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Authorities say their initial investigation identified McPheters as a suspect in the Caldwell Place case. Detectives secured a search warrant and found bloody clothes in a washing machine matching clothing seen on security video from the Caldwell Place crime scene. McPheters faces charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, improper discharge and weapons under disability offenses. Cashmere Brown was booked into the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 21 as the second suspect.

Brown also faces charges including felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to court documents. A Vinton County judge approved a one-day jail furlough for a man linked to the Siders' family and their so-called "House of Horrors.

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