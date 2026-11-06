3M to pay $7.3 billion to settle 'forever chemical' claims

3M, a chemical and manufacturing giant, has agreed to pay $7.35 billion to settle personal injury claims by people who say they were hurt by exposure to so-called 'forever chemicals' or PFAS in the company's firefighting foam and other products.

3M, a Minnesota-based chemical and manufacturing giant, has agreed to pay $7.35 billion to settle personal injury claims by people who say they were hurt by exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" or PFAS in the company's firefighting foam and othe 3M, a chemical and manufacturing giant, has agreed to pay $7.35 billion to settle personal injury claims by people who say they were hurt by exposure to so-called"forever chemicals" or PFAS in the company's firefighting foam and other products.agreed to pay $7.35 billion to settle personal injury claims by people who say they were hurt by exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" or PFAS in the company's firefighting foam and other products.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," don't degrade naturally in the environment. According to the Associated Press, the chemicals in that foam have contaminated groundwater near military bases and airports across the nation. Exposure to these chemicals has been linked to several life-altering health problems, including some cancers and immune system damage.

Also read 3M agrees to pay more than $7 billion to settle ‘forever chemical’ groundwater contamination claims

In a federal court case being litigated in South Carolina, a bevy of plaintiffs have claimed they have had negative health impacts due to PFAS exposure. According to a press release, 3M will pay out the $7.35 billion settlement over nine years. The settlement "addresses approximately 99% of current personal injury claims," according to a 3M press release.

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"This agreement is not an admission of liability," the company wrote in a press release. "If certain agreed settlement terms are not fulfilled, 3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in litigation. "$10.3 billion to public water drinking systems across the U.S. Meanwhile, in 2025, 3M agreed to pay up to $450 million to the state of New Jersey for alleged natural resource contamination.

"For the thousands of victims who have sought answers and accountability for nearly a decade, 3M’s $7.35 billion settlement is welcome news," saidHe noted that some plaintiffs "are in urgent need of support to cover the mounting medical bills and other costs frequently associated with toxic PFAS exposure. ""This settlement is a significant milestone for 3M and substantially reduces litigation uncertainty," said William Brown, 3M Chairman and CEO.