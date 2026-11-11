3D-printed satellite hinges weigh 1.4 grams, cut weight by 93%

Researchers developed 1.4-gram shape-memory polymer hinges that use heat to deploy satellite solar panels and reduce component weight by 93%.

Fraunhofer IAP's shape-memory polymer hinges weigh approximately 1.4 grams, reducing weight by 93% compared with conventional hinges. The hinges deploy in about 60 seconds when heated to 140 °C, while 4D-printed release mechanisms take around five minutes to manufacture.

The components have passed initial laboratory tests, but their performance and long-term reliability in orbit remain unproven. Researchers at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research have developed 3D-printed shape-memory polymer hinges that could help satellites deploy their solar panels while carrying significantly less mechanical hardware. Each hinge weighs approximately 1.4 grams, making it about 93 percent lighter than conventional hinges currently used in satellite systems, according to the researchers.

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The components use heat to trigger a programmed shape change, allowing folded solar panels to unfold after launch. The development is part of the Additive Manufacturing of Solar Panels for spACE applications project, which brought together Fraunhofer IAP, German Orbital Systems , Orion Additive Manufacturing and the Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM. The technology uses shape-memory polymers , materials that can be programmed into a temporary shape and recover their original form when heated.

Researchers processed the polymers into filaments suitable for additive manufacturing and used them to produce hinges and hold-down and release mechanisms . The latter keep satellite components secured during launch before releasing them in a controlled manner once the spacecraft reaches orbit. After the release mechanism activates, the polymer hinges use heat to unfold the solar panels. A heating element raises the hinge’s temperature from 73.4°F to 284°F, triggering its programmed shape recovery.

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Under controlled laboratory conditions, the hinge completes deployment in about 60 seconds. Scientists find way to shape fragile materials for next-gen devices at room temperature The approach could reduce the need for conventional mechanical actuation systems, which add weight and complexity to satellite deployment structures. The researchers also used additive manufacturing to simplify the production of the components. Printing a hinge or an HDRM takes approximately 15 minutes, followed by another 30 minutes to program its temporary shape.

A separate 4D-printing approach integrates the shape-changing response directly into the component during fabrication. Using this method, the team produced HDRMs in approximately five minutes. The researchers say the approach could help satellites launch in a compact configuration before deploying their solar panels or antennas in orbit. It may also enable other activatable components for small spacecraft.

Unlike conventional 3D printing, 4D printing incorporates a programmed response that allows a printed object to change shape or function when exposed to an externalHowever, the components have not yet been tested in orbit, and their long-term reliability under actual space conditions remains to be established. The AM-SPACE project ran from October 2023 to September 2026 and received funding through regional innovation programs, with support from the European Union.

With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.