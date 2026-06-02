3D Chip Revolution: Vertical Transistors Stacked Like Skyscrapers to Extend Moore's Law

University of Illinois researchers achieve near-perfect yield stacking silicon transistors vertically, creating 3D chips that could boost performance 1000x and extend Moore's Law. The breakthrough uses single-crystal silicon nanomembranes and is compatible with existing fabs.

Illinois Researchers Build 3D Chip s by Stacking Silicon Transistors Vertically

Illinois Researchers Build 3D Chips by Stacking Silicon Transistors Vertically

A team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has demonstrated a practical method to stack silicon transistors in three dimensions, achieving near-perfect yields of 98–100% across three layers. The technique, published in a recent study, could breathe new life into Moore's Law by enabling denser, faster, and more energy-efficient chips without shrinking transistor dimensions.

A team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has demonstrated a practical method to stack silicon transistors in three dimensions, achieving near-perfect yields of 98–100% across three layers. The technique, published in a recent study, could breathe new life into Moore's Law by enabling denser, faster, and more energy-efficient chips without shrinking transistor dimensions.

The approach uses ultra-thin single-crystalline silicon nanomembranes, which are sequentially deposited and processed to form multiple active layers. Unlike conventional 2D fabrication where transistors lie flat on a wafer, this method builds upward, creating a vertical stack akin to a skyscraper. The team successfully fabricated three stacked layers, each containing 625 transistors, with yields that rival industrial standards—even in an academic cleanroom.

Performance Metrics: Comparable to Bulk Silicon, Superior to Alternatives

The stacked transistors exhibit output current densities comparable to standard silicon transistors on bulk wafers and three to four times greater than monolithic devices made from alternative materials like polycrystalline or amorphous silicon. By connecting layers with vertical metal interconnects, the researchers built fully functional 3D integrated logic circuits and static random-access memory (SRAM) cells. The entire process stays within thermal budgets compatible with existing CMOS fabrication lines, making it highly attractive for commercial adoption.

“Our method uses single-crystalline silicon—the workhorse of the semiconductor industry—and achieves high device performance across multiple tiers,” said lead researcher Professor Xiuling Cao. “This shows that 3D integration is not just a lab curiosity but a viable path for commercial chipmaking.”

Extending Moore's Law Through the Third Dimension

Moore's Law—the observation that transistor density doubles roughly every two years—has slowed as physical limits approach. Vertical stacking offers a new scaling vector: by moving into the third dimension, chipmakers can pack more transistors per unit area without shrinking their size. This reduces interconnect delays and improves energy efficiency. Simulations by Stanford University and SkyWater Technology indicate that the energy-delay product (EDP)—a key metric balancing speed and power—could improve by 100 to 1,000 times. “This opens a realistic path to dramatically faster and more efficient computing,” said Mark Nelson of SkyWater.

Implications for U.S. Semiconductor Independence and AI

The Illinois team's work aligns with the CHIPS Act's push for domestic manufacturing. The process was demonstrated in a U.S. commercial foundry, proving that advanced 3D chips can be built on American soil. This is critical for national security and for AI, where massive parallel processing demands high-bandwidth, low-latency memory and logic integration. The vertical wiring acts like high-speed elevators, enabling fast data movement between layers and bypassing bottlenecks that plague flat designs. In tests, the 3D chip outperformed 2D counterparts by roughly an order of magnitude.

Consumer Impact: Faster Processors, Better AI, Longer Battery Life

While commercial products are still years away, the technology promises faster processors, more efficient data centers, and longer battery life for mobile devices. It could enable new AI capabilities—from real-time language translation to autonomous driving—by packing more computational power into smaller footprints. “This is a fundamental shift in how we think about chip design,” said Cao. “We're not just making smaller transistors; we're building upward, and that changes everything.”





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vertical transistors Moore's Law silicon nanomembranes University of Illinois semiconductor breakthrough monolithic 3D integration chip stacking high-performance computing energy efficiency SRAM AI hardware domestic chip manufacturing CMOS scaling

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