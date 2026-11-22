Rescue teams search for 39 missing workers after a confectionery factory fire in Serang, Indonesia. Injuries reported as investigation into the blaze begins.

A major fire at the Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Indonesia has resulted in three confirmed deaths and left 36 workers missing, according to the latest updates from local authorities. The incident, which began on Saturday afternoon, has triggered a massive emergency response in the Serang district, located approximately 50 kilometres west of the national capital, Jakarta. Officials have confirmed that the blaze continues to burn in several areas of the facility, significantly complicating the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Rizky Dwianto, a search and rescue agency official, provided a somber update on Sunday regarding the casualty figures. He stated that while the priority remains locating the missing victims, the safety of the rescue personnel in the field is being strictly prioritized. The official emphasized that all elements of the joint SAR team are making maximum efforts to navigate the hazardous environment and resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

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In addition to the deceased and the missing, four individuals sustained injuries during the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital and health clinic. The local disaster agency confirmed these figures via an Instagram post on Sunday, reiterating that the investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway. Authorities have not yet disclosed any specific details regarding potential safety violations or electrical issues that may have triggered the catastrophic event.

Overnight television images captured the severity of the situation, showing active flames consuming large parts of the building. The intense heat caused sections of the roof to collapse, creating significant structural instability within the facility. This damage poses a continued risk to rescue teams and severely hampers their ability to access the interior of the factory safely while searching for survivors in the debris.

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The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory is a notable manufacturer in the region, known for producing sugar-based confectionery items for both local and broader markets. Its location in the Serang district places it within a relatively short distance from Jakarta, the economic hub of Indonesia. This proximity often allows for the rapid deployment of emergency services, although the complexity of the fire has notably slowed progress in the rescue efforts.

As the search continues, officials are likely to focus on confirming the identities of the victims and recovering any remains found on the site. The investigation into the cause of the fire will require a detailed examination of the factory premises, including its electrical systems and manufacturing processes. Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for when the search operations might conclude or when the cause of the fire will be publicly announced.