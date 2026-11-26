'That was the day I realized I had to start figuring things out on my own and life would no longer be easy.'

people who grew up spoiled to reveal the reality-check moments that made them realize how good they had it. From small moments to major tragedies, it's fascinating to see what opened their eyes.

Here are some of the top responses, plus a few more from 1.

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"I grew up in a wealthy suburb of Detroit, and most of the kids around me had more. So I had no real idea how fortunate I was. In eighth grade, we had a student exchange with a school in inner-city Detroit. About 8 or 10 of those kids spent a day with us in our school, and then about 8 or 10 of us spent a day in their school the next week.