The 38th Victorian Christmas Festival returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center Dec 3-6 with holiday shopping, live entertainment, and family fun presented by Puyallup Chocolates.

The 38th Annual Victorian Christmas Festival returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center for a four-day celebration of holiday traditions and community spirit. The event runs from December 3 through December 6, bringing back the beloved combination of holiday shopping, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities that have defined the festival for decades. Visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with seasonal cheer and unique experiences suitable for all ages.

Puyallup Chocolates Presents Expanded Victorian Marketplace

Puyallup Chocolates continues its role as the presenting sponsor for this highly anticipated seasonal gathering, ensuring the festival maintains its high standards of quality and community engagement. The festival features a Victorian-inspired marketplace that serves as the central hub for holiday commerce and cultural expression. Shoppers can explore a wide array of offerings including handmade gifts, intricate décor items, fine jewelry, and specialty foods crafted by local artisans and vendors.

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This year marks a significant expansion of the festival infrastructure with the introduction of the new two-floor Merry Makers Pavilion. The additional space allows for an increased number of vendors and enhanced interactive experiences for attendees. The expanded layout provides a more comfortable environment for guests to browse the diverse selection of goods while enjoying the festive Victorian theme that permeates the entire event space.

MultiCare Mary Bridge Children Festival of Trees Returns

Adding to the holiday offerings is the Mary Bridge Children Festival of Trees, which takes place on November 28 and 29 at the University of Puget Sound Tennis Pavilion. This separate but related event supports the MultiCare Mary Bridge Children Hospital, combining festive decoration with charitable fundraising. Visitors can view more than twenty-five dazzling Christmas trees, each featuring a uniquely themed design, alongside decorated mini trees and wreaths.

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The festival provides a warm indoor setting for families to enjoy the holiday spirit while supporting pediatric healthcare. Attendees have the opportunity to snap a free photo with Santa Claus, creating lasting memories during the season. The event serves as a testament to the community's commitment to supporting children's health and well-being through charitable initiatives.

Community Support for Children in Foster Care

KIRO Newsradio is launching a special initiative to support Treehouse's Holiday Magic program, aiming to bring joy to children and youth in foster care. The organization emphasizes that the magic of the holidays begins with acts of kindness and community solidarity. By participating in this program, residents can help spread joy, create meaningful moments, and remind vulnerable children that their community cares about their well-being.

Supporters can contribute through various means, including making direct donations, bidding on exciting auction items, or calling in during special days of giving. Every act of generosity is counted toward bringing additional magic to the season for those who need it most. The program highlights the power of collective action in addressing the emotional and social needs of young people in the foster care system.

Fighting Hunger with Nourishing Neighbors and Giving Machines

Safeway's Nourishing Neighbors program is actively working to put holiday meals on neighbors' tables through partnerships with local organizations. The program helps children, seniors, and families access nourishing food and connects them with critical benefits such as SNAP and WIC. Since its launch in 2014, the initiative has contributed significantly to reducing food insecurity in the region, providing lasting solutions to hunger.

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Additionally, the Light the World Giving Machines are back, offering Washington residents a simple way to support local and global charities. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, these unique vending machines allow donors to purchase essential items and services that directly benefit nonprofit organizations. This innovative approach to charitable giving makes it easy for individuals to support causes close to their hearts during the holiday season.