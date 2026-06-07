38 Episodes of My Hero Academia Are About to Stream Completely For Free

My Hero Academia confirms a special surprise to commemorate the anime's 10th anniversary. Read on to find out more about it.

is commemorating its 10th anniversary. The manga reached its conclusion in 2024, and the anime followed a year later.

However, as part of the anniversary celebration, Crunchyroll began streaming a special episode that adapts the extra chapter released exclusively in the final volume. The special episode takes place eight years after the Final War, where students from the U.A. High School have become renowned pro heroes. As one of the most popular Shonen series of all time,has major plans to commemorate the milestone.

The anime is set to return with yet another episode this year, centered around Eri, the young girl rescued by the Heroes during the Shie Hassaikai Arc. Not only that, but it’s also going to hold an exhibition in 2027 for fans in Japan. As fans await more updates on the series’ return, the anime confirmed streaming the first two seasons for free in North America.

Per a press release, It’s Anime channel, a 24/7 Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television channel, has already begun streaming the anime. The channel’s launch coincides with the anime’s anniversary, which is why fans can begin watching this beloved series for free.

The press release confirmed that the first season is already streaming and the rest of the episodes will be available in a few days.7 Most Underrated Spring 2026 Anime You Can Stream Now It’s Anime is available only for fans in North America. Users can access the channel via Samsung TV Plus and VIZIO WatchFree+. The FAST channel plans to expand its lineup and will keep introducing evergreen fan-favorite series such as.

So far, the streaming update is only for the first 38 episodes of the anime. This includes all episodes from the first two seasons except for the Season 2 finale.to share all kinds of updates on every upcoming project for the anniversary. Aside from the anime episodes and exhibition, the series plans to celebrate the milestone in 2026 and 2027 with exciting updates.

The upcoming short anime film, I am a hero too, will premiere during this year’s Anime Expo before its debut on August 3rd. The website also confirms two new ranges of merchandise, with the first one having a Japanese football team version. A pop-up store will be held in Japan this month, although it’s uncertain when the products will be available for international fans.

The same goes for the special goods, which feature individual merch for each of the 32 characters depicted in the anniversary key visual.





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