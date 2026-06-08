370 New EV Chargers To Be Installed In Connecticut

New EV chargers in Connecticut for the state fleet.

More and more new EV chargers are being installed in various states. One of my latest articles was about 754 coming to The most recent development at the state level is Connecticut’s new 370 chargers.

“We’ve been making improvements to our infrastructure across the state at state-owned properties around the actual charging stations themselves. We will now be looking at purchasing the electric vehicles. The focus has been on putting in the infrastructure first and then looking at maximizing our state fleet in terms of the actual vehicles,” The Connecticut chargers are for its state fleet, which means electric vehicles used by state employees as they perform their work.

Fleet vehicles may be ideal for electrification because they typically are not driven long distances and can be charged at a work depot. They go out on their daily runs and then return to their depots for charging during the day and/or at night. Using electricity to run fleet vehicles is usually much cheaper than using gasoline or diesel fuel in internal combustion engine vehicles.

Electric motors are much more energy efficient than internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles typically have regenerative braking that can generate and send electricity to the battery pack, improving efficiency as well. While electric fleet vehicles may mostly go unnoticed when they are used by various government organization workers and utilities, they are more economical than their gas and diesel counterparts. They also can help organizations achieve their sustainability goals.

Furthermore, organizations with fleet vehicles can install their own solar power systems and charge their electric vehicles with clean, cheap, renewable electricity. Internal combustion engine vehicles can only operate using dirty fossil fuels. Hello, I have been writing online for some time, and enjoy the outdoors. If you like, you can follow me on BlueSky. https://bsky.app/profile/jakersol.bsky.social





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