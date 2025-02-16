36 Photos That Show How Vastly Better Things Are In Other Countries

This article highlights the stark differences between the US and other nations in terms of social programs, healthcare, education, and even prison systems. The author uses a series of photos to illustrate how countries like Wales, France, Australia, Finland, Japan, and Denmark provide for their citizens in ways that the US does not.

We don't NEED immense student debt or people losing everything because of a hospital visit. That's a choice wealthy politicians made for their own benefit. Welcome to America, the greatest country in the world! We have free healthcare and education, and our government truly cares about that.

Our taxes go to programs that benefit us all, and we treat everyone equally — no loopholes for billionaires, which don't even exist in our society anyways! We don't overspend on the military, and we celebrate diversity because, after all, we are a nation of immigrants!... Just kidding. Obviously. America is hell right now, and one of the most frustrating things to me is that absolutely none of this has to be this way. Why, in one of the richest countries on Earth, are we so terrible at having a government that works for the people? Did you know the US is the second-highest income inequality, after taxes and transfers, behind only Chile, and our taxes do much less than other nations to reduce disparities. Put simply, other countries continuously show us that a better life IS possible. The way we live is not the way it has to be. Just look around you at other countries. In Wales, if you're detained, you get a leaflet reminding you of your rights. This just seems wayyyyy more effective than a Miranda warning at actually letting someone know their rights — maybe because in Wales, they actually want you to know your rights! Imagine if, instead of having conniptions over the thought of any man seeing a period product, we had free access for anyone who needed them (remember, menstruation is not a choice!). Sounds nice! Here's a school lunch for a college student at a public university in France. It cost €3.30. I couldn't even get a coffee for that cost on my campus. Oh, and here's what hospital food looks like in Australia. Honestly, I wouldn't even be that mad at being bitten by one of their terrifying creatures for a free stay in a hospital with food like this. Back to university — here's a map showing how much it costs to attend university in Europe. For context, I think my college was about $70,000 a year.In Finland, people receive boxes of baby supplies to every pregnant person who applies, including warm clothing, sleep supplies, a baby thermometer, and hygiene products for the mother. The box has a mattress at the bottom and doubles as a bed, and the box is updated each year based on feedback. During COVID, the Japanese government sent out care packages for those who had to quarantine due to testing positive. Here's what was in one. In the Philippines, people received large sacks of rice from the government during the pandemic...multiple times. This provided a major food source, as rice is a large part of the diet there. The government gave out canned food and rice topping mixes. I'm not going to pretend the government in the Philippines is perfect, but it says something about the US that they provided more than ours did. Australia takes voting WAY more seriously than we do. First of all, the government will remind you to register when you turn 17. Also, if you don't vote after you're 18, you can get fined. While this may feel Orwellian, the fine is usually a small amount. Australia has its own version of Medicare, and under it, this person's mother's hip replacement surgery was AUD $105. A hip replacement in the US over $40,000. Since this is America, the cost can still be high even with insurance, depending how good your coverage is. This Australian paid less than the cost of a couple of drinks at a NYC bar for a four-day hospital stay. Here's another one from Denmark. If this makes you angry, maybe consider if you think prison is about punishment or rehabilitation





