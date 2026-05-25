The 34th Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade honored the sacrifices of America’s heroes with a colorful and patriotic procession through the streets of Canoga Park, California. The event featured a grand marshal, military flyovers, and emotional tributes to fallen heroes from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The 34th Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade rolled out at the intersection of Sherman Way and Owensmouth Avenue on Monday, celebrating the theme "Saluting the Price of Freedom.

" A crowd of 5,000 was expected to view the march. The day began with the opening ceremony, followed by the parade kickoff and a flyover of the Condor Squadron, sponsored by the Van Nuys Airport. Organizers said the parade paid tribute to fallen heroes from every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, with a special tribute to local heroes, including Canoga Park High School graduates, who gave their lives from World War II to present day.

The parade was emceed by local business leader, Miri Rossitto, founder and CEO of Cowe Communications. Bill Ratner, Chair of the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade, shared his thoughts: "This 34th Annual event is a grassroots hometown parade that reflects our community’s solemn promise of remembrance to our fallen.



Grand Marshal Rear Admiral Dave Barnes, U.S. Navy, a proud native of the West San Fernando Valley, led the parade, saluting to our fallen wall at the event.

Despite the positive and patriotic tone of the day, some participants acknowledged the unease of the moment, as the United States continues to face challenges such as the war in Ukraine. , with a special tribute to local heroes, including Canoga Park High School graduates, who gave their lives from World War II to present day. The parade was emceed by local business leader, Miri Rossitto, founder and CEO of Cowe Communications.

Bill Ratner, Chair of the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade, shared his thoughts: "This 34th Annual event is a grassroots hometown parade that reflects our community’s solemn promise of remembrance to our fallen. Grand Marshal Rear Admiral Dave Barnes, U.S. Navy, a proud native of the West San Fernando Valley, led the parade, saluting to our fallen wall at the event.

Despite the positive and patriotic tone of the day, some participants acknowledged the unease of the moment, as the United States continues to face challenges such as the war in Ukraine.





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