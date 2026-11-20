'It's astounding how much healthier and more capable she is now than most of her friends her age...'

1.

"Make your bed as soon as you get up. If the shit hits the fan, at least you can lay down on a nicely made bed. It just makes your home that much calmer and is something that is so easy to control.

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" 2. "Sometimes, it's too much to buy in quantity, but if it's something you use often, do it. Like tissues — they have no expiration date.

" 3. "For me, the biggie is to stay active and eat healthy. My mom is 75, and she's always made a point to walk at least a mile and do a few minutes of basic bodyweight exercises and stretches every day, and she always has balanced meals with veggies and fruits and limited carbs and fat. It's astounding how much healthier and more capable she is now than most of her friends her age.

They're all using canes and need help getting out of chairs, while Mom's still mowing her own grass and cutting up large fallen branches with a chainsaw like it's no big deal.

" 4. "Consider present-you and future-you as two different people, with the former trying to ease the life of the latter. Get ahead on what you can now to save future-you time.

Prepare your clothes the night before, put things away as you go, do the dishes while the meal is cooking, do the eating dishes or fill the dishwasher as soon as you are done eating… All these things make my life as a full-time worker with little kids much easier and less stressful, and my house is always clean and tidy. I'm also never late or having to rush because of this .

"5. "Put tools, clothing, dishes, etc. back in the place they came from, every time. You'll thank yourself.

" 8. "Wave to your neighbors — they may be having a bad day, but a simple wave and a hello put a smile on their face. And try to keep a couple of people close for in-person or telephone conversation. Loneliness can be miserable.

" 9. "When my parents moved into a smaller home, their bedroom was on the opposite side from the kitchen. My father always wanted cold water in the middle of the night, and he would make a racket. My mother found athat they placed on the bathroom counter to keep the Brita cold.

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He has a drink, pees, then heads back to bed. One-stop shopping.

"10. "For anything you can repair, fix it rather than replace it! Especially clothes. If you must replace something, buy resale items if possible.

Bonus: Learning to sew with a sewing machine is key !

" 12. "Look at antique and junk stores as places to buy household stuff you'll actually use! Many small appliances were built much better in the '60s, '70s, and '80s than they are now. Kitchen items were especially better .

A lot of dishes were real ceramic or china, glasses were often thicker and more unique, and most furniture was built with real wood and metal. Some of it has stood the test of time for a reason!

"14. "Make your space wheelchair-friendly; you never know when you might end up in one or meet someone who's a wheelchair user. I'm saying this as a mom of a wheelchair user who also went through five surgeries where I needed a wheelchair.

"15. "Listen to your body and mind. If something doesn't seem right, please see a professional for help.

" 16. "Staying active is key. I see what happens to women my age if you don't. But cut yourself some slack, too, especially if you have a busy household.

" 17. "Definitely turn off the news, the internet, etc. at least a few hours before you go to sleep. Read aif you want, but stay away from the news. Once I started that habit, my sleep improved a lot.

" 18. Get OUT on your own. Leave your family, school, hometown, etc. JUST GET OUT. Follow your dreams.

Don't look back.

". Don't yo-yo diet. These things age your skin . I look 20 years younger than I am because I started these habits in my 20s.

" 20. "Always put your keys and phone in the same place. NEVER allow yourself to set them down for a second someplace other than your dedicated spots.

"21. "Cultivate friendships of all ages, and then you won't suffer the loneliness of all your friends dying when you get older. Having younger friends also keeps you young — you are more active to keep up with them, and you also can better keep up with current events, music, fashion, technology, slang, and trends through those relationships.

". Automated shredding of whatever will save you bloody knuckles. I use mine all the time for carrots, cheese, and potatoes.

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"23. "Not everything has to be purchased new — used cars, secondhand clothes. You save tons by deciding that once you use something, it's no longer new, so you don't always insist on spending extra money for new stuff.

"24. "You can learn to do projects and fix things — just start small. Don't go straight into building cabinets. Instead, start by painting a hallway, building a garden bed, or fixing a sticky deadbolt.

Each successful project gives you the confidence to take on the next one, and you gradually build up your tools and supplies. Videos on social media, how-to blogs, library books, and handy friends/neighbors can be your guide, but ultimately, doing it yourself is a great feeling.

"to reach small things on high shelves and to retrieve socks that are hiding in the washing machine or dryer. " 26. "Treat all people with dignity and respect. And age shouldn't matter either.

It's a sad commentary on society that we even have to be reminded of the rules of social decorum. We are all one human family.

"27. "I'm terrible at exercising regularly, but going to yoga once a week keeps me from totally rusting like the Tin Man. Better than nothing!

"29. "Put a small amount of each paycheck into savings, and watch compound interest grow the balance. This one thing will make life so much easier. Have an emergency plumbing issue?

No problem. You have the funds to cover it. And the part no one tells you about is that once you start saving, the habit becomes easier. You make smarter financial choices.

My adult children have been tracking their net worth since high school, and it makes me so proud to see how well they are doing with their money.

"30. "Get cash back credit cards, pay for all your bills on them, and pay them off every month. You get all the rewards and no finance charges. Free money.

But pay it off EVERY month.

" 31. "If you're having dizziness issues while standing, think about getting your ears checked. They are your equilibrium.

" 32. "Cultivate friends and relationships with people who are not like you — socioeconomically, religiously, politically, etc. It keeps your mind active and promotes compassion, understanding, and flexibility. And it's fun.

"33. "In general, if you're going to resent your kids or spouse for you not getting to go out all the time or traveling, then don't have kids. If you're used to getting everything you want, and you want those things more than you want a happy, financially stable family, then don't start a family. You can still have fun and have a happy family — just don't expect the life of a single person.

" 34. And finally: "If you choose to have children, love them. Love them every day, even when they are acting unlovable. Tell them you love them, show them you love them, and never let them doubt.

"If you're an older person, what do you consider essential advice every young person should know? Share your wisdom in the comments or in the anonymous comments box below!