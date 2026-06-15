34 Intimacy Tips Couples Swear By That Will 200% Spice Up Your Own Love Life

It's getting spicy up in here!!!

Note: These submissions don't reflect a universal experience of sex acts that women and men enjoy. Everyone's story is different.

"Sensual naked massages as foreplay. Dim the lights, make sure the room is nice and warm, light a nice scented candle, and put on some relaxing or erotic music.

Then use a massage oil bar that she loves the scent of. Take your time — the slower the better. Make her melt into a puddle of warmth, relaxation, safety, and comfort under the trusted power and security of your hot, oily hands as you worship every inch of her. Make her feel like a goddess.

The rest of the night will be goooooooood.

""Sensory deprivation. One partner is tied up, wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones, while the other partner is 'in charge' of pleasuring the deprived. For the deprived, it is very intense and trusting them to please you. You can't see, you can't hear, and you are tied up, so you can only move as far as your bindings allow.

The anticipation alone has brought me to orgasm .

""Take the time to engage in foreplay. Assuming it's with someone you have developed a connection with, bathing together and/or getting massages are fantastic ways to get things started. Be open and honest with each other about what your desires are. Even knowing that the other person is aware and accepting of your kinks makes the whole experience 100x better.

""Get a set of sex position cards and shuffle them, then take turns drawing one at random. Check with each other on your willingness and interest in the position, then go for it! Or, both of you go through the deck, and each picks three positions that look interesting to you. Share them with each other to make sure those are okay to try, and then have fun!

""While performing oral sex on a woman, roll your lips over your teeth when you lick so your tongue isn't constantly scraping against your teeth or that sensitive tendon under your tongue. You get less fatigued doing that. And moan occasionally while you're down there. No, it's not particularly arousing for yourself such that you would moan naturally, and you might feel silly or self-conscious doing it when you yourself are not being sexually stimulated like she is.

But she likes hearing you moan and sigh anyway.

""Have an orgasm fast . Go a week without masturbating or having sex, THEN have sex. When you break that fast, it’s intense as hell. My wife and I do this a few times a year, sort of as a sexual reset.

It’s hot as hell.

""I get a massive rush from making a woman orgasm, preferably with my hands and fingers or my mouth or both, and with my penis. I'm absolutely in heaven if she squirts, too. I've been this way since I was around 20. My girlfriend at the time was crying after I had made her ejaculate for the first time . I was a little freaked out by the tears and asked what was wrong.

'I have never done that before... ' Well, she spent the next 16 years screaming the house down, and I'd feel 10 feet tall and hard as a rock afterward. ""Spend a good amount of time on foreplay. A lottttt of men think that a few minutes of rubbing and fingering are good enough, but honestly, really work it.

Alternate between slow and fast, high and low-pressure rubbing, while being aware of your partner's enjoyment. My girlfriend loves good, hard, kind of rough foreplay, but not all do. Don't be afraid to make a mistake either. Every woman is different, and what works for one doesn't always work for another.

The longer you play around with her, the more aroused she will become. Her vagina will excrete fluid to lubricate her, for when you're ready to start digging tunnels. Honestly, doing this ups your game, makes you more attractive as a sexual partner, and can prolong the amount of time you're together. So if you tend to end early, this way she won't be left completely unsatisfied.

""After a woman climaxes, change positions/styles and make her climax again. Multiple orgasms for women are possible; they just need to find a position that helps them climax. It takes time. Also, make sure the woman climaxes first, then you.

Be a gentleman.

""If you kneel on the floor with her on the bed when you're performing oral sex, you can put the condom on while you do it. This might stop the 'mood being ruined' when you have to stop to put one on during sex.

""People neglect intimate activities in general, especially after being in a relationship for a while. This can lead to dead bedrooms and lackluster sex, and your sex drive starts to deplete and get all weird and out of practice after a while of that.

Then people can interpret that as the relationship dying, thus all kinds of depressing cycles begin. With that said, make sure to always do 'after care,' even when not doing kink, but especially after kink stuff. Your nervous system and body will remember patterns, and you want to associate your partner with all good stuff and look at them as a trustworthy safe haven, and that’s how pleasure can be allowed to thrive.

Make sure you're having eye contact at least in moments before, during, and after sex, hold each other, and have connected time together in some authentic way. It doesn't have to be for a long time.

""Keeping each other's clothes on until you absolutely cannot resist undressing the other person yourself. Basically, it's just extended foreplay...and teasing? I once had a girl climb on top of me in my bed and press my hands above my head. We had our clothes on, but she was rubbing on me and described what she wanted me to do to her.

She told me how wet I was already making her, all while whispering in my ear and kissing my neck. I guess that's my weakness because I fucking busted with my pants still on. I had only ever read porn where that happened, but never thought I could do it. We didn't stop.

She's my long-term girlfriend now, and I've never been more sexually and emotionally satisfied.

""I use my thumb on my wife's clitoris in any missionary-like position . It's made a huge difference in both of us reaching the finish line, and I usually get the silver medal for it . Now that we're older and my hand cramps like a motherfucker, we use toys to stimulate her. Now I have a hand free for boob-related activities, which we discovered is also a turn-on for her.

""Getting someone close to climax, then stopping and making them wait until later in the day while teasing them throughout the day. It has to be with someone receptive to that.

""I got one of those prostate massagers, and oh boy, I heard a popping sound , but it was deep inside my body. I ejaculated so hard and quivered for what felt like a solid five minutes just lying there in some type of afterglow. It was magical. I highly recommend trying it out.

""If you have trouble having an erection last long, instead of having sex by going in and out, go all the way in and grind her. Grind in and out and also to the sides. Most women love it because they're filled, but it also works their clitoris. It doesn't provide much stimulation to the man, so it can really help prolong things.

This is in a missionary position. This can also work if she's grinding you while she's on top.

""Being fun is relaxing — you don't have to be serious all the time. It's way easier to make someone ejaculate if they're comfortable first. Use your fingers to do the 'come here' motion on her while you're performing oral sex. Keep a consistent pace with anything you do; it builds up over time better than changing speeds.

Don't spit on anything or slap anywhere unless you ask about that first. Consistency is way better than having sex like a gorilla for 30 seconds, then hyperventilating.

""Do male kegel exercises regularly. A part of male kegel exercises for sexual pleasure is for a man to stand while stimulated and fully erect. Lifting your unit, like making it do a sit-up 100 times a day. This helps your stamina.

Placing a wet washcloth over the tip of your penis helps more. Women like different things at different times, so pay close attention to their body language and vocal signals.

""Talk to your partner about what they don't like. The only thing worse than not properly pleasing someone is straight-up killing the mood by doing something they don't like. I used to date a woman who had two big no-go rules, and that was it. Everything else was on the table, including having sex on the table.

The level of communication comes down to the individual and the circumstances, in my experience. A lot of Craigslist casual encounters were great because we both knew the only goal was mutual gratification. In those instances, I found most women were very forthright with their likes and dislikes.

Any time it was a romantic interest, there was a much higher chance of both of us kind of keeping the freak flag furled until we knew we wouldn't scare the other one off.

""When you ejaculate inside of her clench your buttocks and try to 'twitch' your penis. This move is known as 'the pulse,' and I've only heard good things about it.

""This is a tip from my dad. If you're performing oral sex on a woman for the first time and you inevitably get hair in your mouth, don't spit it out, as it kills the mood. Instead, lick her upper inner thigh to get it off your tongue.

""Use your fingers to stroke the clit while having sex, look at her while performing oral sex, and add toys. Note that I used to watch what they call porn for women, but I've stopped watching porn. I don't enjoy it — never did. I just used it to get some tips, and they work.

I don't like the porn model look, nor the abundance of young women. I dig women my age, their imperfections, and their passion. Porn desensitizes you and gives you a wrong view of women. I like to keep myself ready to go.

""Helping a woman have an orgasm is usually more about rhythm. If you struggle with rhythm, try putting on music with decent bass. If she starts breathing hard, twisting around, or especially says, 'I'm close,' change nothing! Changing things at this point can be very effective, but it's also complicated, and usually requires a good amount of communication.

If you are looking for sex tips, start there: change nothing when she is close. If you are self-conscious about having an orgasm fast, find out what you need to get to round two And talk about this with your partner.

I've found many women like the idea that they can make their partner orgasm fast, as well as themselves.

" "If you struggle to have sex twice in a short time period, keep in mind that penis-in-vagina sex is often the worst way to help a woman orgasm. Learn to give good head. I'd also suggest trying your best not to be self-conscious about the size of your penis. There really are cons to a big penis, and pros to a smaller one.

And the only reason to really care about its size is because of how it affects your partner. Your pleasure has nothing to do with your size. Even if you have a micropenis. Seriously, stop worrying.

Your best bet to helping a woman finish is to use your words, your tongue, your hands, and then your penis. You can learn to use all four better. You can't make your penis bigger — if none of that can help you stop fussing about it, consider that confidence is itself attractive. If you feel like your partner doesn't care about your pleasure, talk about it.

Men are also capable of having bad sex. Communicate!

""Every woman is different, but something that will help the majority of the time is when you feel you've hit the spot based on their reaction, fight the urge to go faster or harder. Just keep doing it exactly the same way.

""I have an average-sized penis. Despite that , I don't seem to have much trouble giving some women an orgasm from penis in vagina sex. The thing that seems consistent is that while in the missionary position, I put my penis all the way in, grinding my pubic bone against her clitoris, and being all the way in simultaneously makes the ridge of my head rub just in front of her cervix .

I then just move a bit back and forth, not big strokes. I think the clitoris grinding and rubbing of the fornix gives them great stimulation to orgasm. It obviously doesn't work for every woman, but it seems to work for a decent number of women I've had sex with. I've had favorable results.

""Allow yourself to make noise. I remember one of my exes told me how disconcerting it is for women how silent men can be during sex. Maybe it's because we're so focused, or because we've spent so many years masturbating silently. But since then, I've made an effort to vocalize more during sex, and it feels much better because I get more lost in the moment.

And I'm not just talking about groans, grunts, and saying 'f*ck' every 10 seconds. I laugh and talk with my partners during sex, and it feels so much more intimate. Highly recommend.

""If you happen to finish before her, make sure you take care of her needs. Don't just ask her, 'Did you cum?

' That can put a lot of pressure on someone, and unfortunately, many women have been taught to appease the ego of men by lying. Instead, say something like, 'You wanna keep going?

' and offer to take care of her orally or by hand, or wait for round two. ""The longer you kiss her body and make her feel good before you put your penis inside of her vagina, the better everything will be. Always give her one or two orgasms before penetration. Don't feel rushed to get off.

Take your time and enjoy everything.

""Get good at oral sex. The statistic I last heard was that only 25% of women can orgasm from penetration, so it's better to take care of it sooner rather than later. Not that this should be treated as a box to be checked off. Enjoy the journey!

It's that much more likely that she'll reach the destination. As for technique, don't neglect not-the-clitoris. Remember the thing you're trying to get your penis wet with? The vagina that's your goal?

Give that a little love, too. Lick it from top to bottom once in a while. Get your finger in there and curl it toward yourself in a beckoning motion, like you're requesting that her orgasm come hither. If you feel a spot that's rougher in texture than the rest, make that your focus — that's the G-spot, and a man's equivalent is the prostate .

Again, pay attention to the woman. If she likes something, do it more. If she doesn't, try something else.

" "And when it comes to after having sex, I'd suggest cuddling. Most people love it, I find. Spoon her. If it's uncomfortably hot and sweaty, feel free to take a second to cool down a bit before you do this.

Maybe take a pee break . If you had fun, tell her so. Maybe don't ask if she had an orgasm. It can kind of come off as insecure, or like you're looking for some sort of 'macho' validation.

Just snuggle up, play with her hair, maybe kiss her neck a bit. Unless this isn't that kind of sex. That might come off a bit clingy if it's casual.

""When you're having anal sex with a woman, don't get your technique from porn. The last thing you want to do is barrel into her butt and jackhammer it. Not only will it be uncomfortable for her, especially if it's her first time having anal sex, but you'll destroy her expectations for the future.

""If you are ejaculating too quickly, stop trying to focus your mind on random stuff, and instead focus on how to make sex better for her. What are you doing right, what does she like that you aren't doing, what angle is she moaning at, what speed does the 'wettest' feel? If you ejaculate in two minutes and she lasts 15 minutes, then it's probably an issue.

However, if you both ejaculate in five minutes, it's all good. My wife says it's a bit like starting an old car for women. You have to pay attention to all the manual knobs and gears, take it slow, let it slowly ramp, and then you'll be on your way.

""For men who identify as gay, don't just perform oral sex. That's almost like the equivalent of a straight man only playing with a woman's clitoris. Instead, you should explore his whole area with your tongue and lips. The inner thighs and general crotch area are surprisingly sensitive.

You can really bury your face in the creases on either side of his penis and perform oral sex similarly to how one would on a woman.

""Thrust with your buttocks, not your whole body. This will create more friction between your bodies, which is good for clitoral stimulation. It also makes it much easier to kiss during the act since your head isn’t moving around all the time.

"And finally,"Don't finger her vagina hard. I haven't met many women who are into hardcore style fingering. That doesn't mean just rub the clitoris; the whole area is sensitive. But definitely focus on the clitoris.

Make sure your hands are clean, and your nails are cut before you do anything to her. The last thing you want is to cause discomfort down there; it's 10 times worse than if you hurt her arm. "





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