33rd Annual Slam'n Salm'n King Derby Brings Anglers to Ship Creek

The 33rd annual Slam'n Salm'n King Derby is underway at Ship Creek near downtown Anchorage, with anglers reporting good early action as king salmon move into the urban waterway. The event continues over the next two weekends and features a mix of local and visiting fishermen targeting Chinook salmon. Notable catches include a 19.45-pound fish by former winner Robert George. The derby highlights both competitive spirit and community gathering, set against the backdrop of Anchorage's iconic landscape.

The 33rd annual Slam'n Salm'n King Derby is in full swing at Ship Creek near downtown Anchorage , drawing anglers of all experience levels to the urban fishing hotspot.

Early reports from participants indicate promising conditions as the water clears and salmon begin to move. The derby, which runs over two weekends, offers both competitive excitement and a unique opportunity to catch large king salmon just minutes from the city center. Local shop owner Dustin Slinker noted a significant increase in fish activity, calling it the best morning he's seen so far.

Among the anglers, Sean Carlson praised the experience, emphasizing the special nature of landing a king salmon in such an accessible location. The event continues through June 20, with an awards ceremony scheduled for June 21 at Kings Landing. The derby's early days have already produced notable catches, including a 19.45-pound king salmon landed by former winner Robert George, who was sitting in third place as of Sunday.

Others, like Mike Beans, focused on the simple ritual of buying a ticket and preparing bait, reflecting the derby's community atmosphere. Photographs from the scene capture the diversity of participants-from locals like Dana Mills to visitors such as Jennifer Bivert from Idaho, who was in Anchorage working with the Red Cross and managed to catch a king in about an hour.

Even Jonathon Rogers, an exploration driller from Texas, squeezed in a last-minute fishing trip before his flight home, highlighting how the derby fits into varied schedules. Technique and timing matter greatly at Ship Creek. Anglers found success using a Spin-N-Glo rig with eggs during the incoming tide, while others soaked eggs under the A-C bridge. The creek's muddy banks were lined with hopeful fishermen taking advantage of the outgoing tide, all with views of Mount Susitna across the Knik Arm.

The Bait Shack, which operates the derby, remains a central hub for gear and information. As the competition extends into the second and third weekends, participants will continue to pursue the largest king salmon, blending sport, community, and the rare pleasure of world-class fishing in an urban environment





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Slam'n Salm'n Derby Ship Creek King Salmon Anchorage Fishing Tournament

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