33 Actors Who Admitted Their Own Movies Were Basically A Steaming Pile Of Crap

'It was the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking — if you can even call it that — that I've ever seen.'

, and it's not a decision he stands by.

"When they come to you with an idea of putting testicles around your neck and being part of this hilarious ensemble of some of the funniest movies of all time, don't believe them," he. "You can take the testicles because you use them quite a lot at parties, and it actually gets a good laugh, but the movie you could do without.

"actually won a Razzie for Worst Actress for her performance in the film, not long after winning an Oscar for. Berry famously attended the Razzie Awards, accepting her trophy with a speech absolutely slamming the film, including its director and actors.

She later said she'd done this more to"take the piss out of it and laugh at it," and clarified that she didn't thinkwas a"God-awful film," as she'd indicated,"but I was at the Razzies, so I had to do what they do; I shit on it because they shit on it! I tried to be one of them.

""I knew how much hard work went into it, not only on my part but on everybody's part. You never set out to make something critics decide to pan," she said in 2024, adding that she"didn't love" the backlash. Still,"I marveled at the fact that we did it. I got to see my version of Catwoman.

I didn't have any negative feelings," she finished. However, Berry had previouslythe story, saying in 2020 that it"didn't feel quite right," and asking why her character couldn't save the world like other superheroes, instead fighting a villain who ran a cosmetics line.

"But I was just the actor for hire," she said. "I wasn't the director. I had very little say over that.

", which stars Gary Oldman as a man with dwarfism; he played the role largely on his knees. Oldman has beenabout the notorious movie, revealing"I've never seen it" in a talk with Josh Horowitz.

"It was a bit of a rough time, and I needed to pay some bills, and I needed some money, and then this film came along, this crazy idea from this director," he recalled. The film is about a man, played by Matthew McConaughey, whose fiancé, played by Kate Beckinsale, learns that he is related to multiple people with dwarfism — including a brother, played by Oldman.

The film featured numerous other characters with dwarfism, including one played by Peter Dinklage.

"I helped greenlight the film, so it's my fault," Oldman joked. However, he was happy to have done so, noting that it's difficult for actors with dwarfism to get work, and this film employed many of them. Still,"it's a misfire to be sure," he admitted.

"Would I do it now? No."as the villain. Though he called his character"fun to play" and thought it had a good cast, he said the story tried to fit too much in.

"It was a lot of movie in two hours. " He actually mainly did the film so he could afford to produceViewers everywhere were disappointed when they went into Godzilla expecting a Bryan Cranston star vehicle , only for him to die 35ish minutes in. Turns out Cranston wascritical of this move:"That character dying at that time was a mistake. I knew it when I read it.

When I read it, I said, 'Oh, page 50, this character who was the emotional core at the center, that was guiding the audience in the story up to that point - he dies?

' What a waste," Cranston said. "They kind of dealt with it poorly, that's my only criticism of it, because I think it was a fun movie, it was a very successful movie. I told them that even if I wasn't doing this role, that character shouldn't die at that point. It's just bad narrative, but they were too far down the road," he continued.

He had other suggestions for the film, including using Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character's father more.

"That character should have been with his son, and they would've started to bond a little bit more, and they went on this journey together to go back home and be reintroduced to his grandson," he said. "Just when they're bonding, and it looks like they could have a relationship, the father sacrifices himself to save his son. And that's the way he should have died.

". "I would make it more entertaining, that's really the main note. The feeling of the film, I think, it took itself too seriously, and I would get to the action a lot quicker. I think there's three beginnings of the film, which is a mistake.

"didn't quite live up to expectations, despite the fact that he enjoyed working on it. "I had such a great time working on that movie. I remember what we were doing. I thought, This could be fun to see," hein an interview with GQ.

"And when I saw it, I was a little underwhelmed. For my mind, the studio made some, uh, choices that I wouldn't have made.

" This was maybe due to a lack of clarity on the overall concept. "I remember when someone pitched me the project, I couldn’t quite grasp what they were talking about," he said. Viewers seemed to agree; the film hastelling The Telegraph,"I got fucked over by the script and by what happened with everything else, because there was just nowhere for me to go as the character.

I don't think it necessarily helped that Ben went down the path of making it so…" The interviewer notes he suggests"dour," which Goode does not disagree with.

"Still, you know, it's a film. It's fine. I can sleep at night now. But I do think that Julian should have given Sebastian to me.

", revealing,"We had no script. Well, we had a great script, but it got tossed for various reasons. To have to make something up as you go along — Jesus, what pressure! It was ridiculous.

It was the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking — if you can even call it that — that I've ever seen.

" He later called it"the hardest film I've ever been on. " There were reports of massive on-set difficulties between Pitt and costar Harrison Ford, who acknowledged that Pitt felt"imposed" by Ford's changes to the script and that, when they began shooting, they"didn't have a script that Brad and I agreed on.

"However, both actors have expressed respect for each other, and Pitt denied the more salacious reports on on-set drama. "As for reports about out-of-control egos and people hiding out in trailers, that just wasn't the case. " The film was mediocre at best to many critics and only. The theatrical cut features Ford's character doing a lot of expositional narrating — something Ford strongly opposed.

"I contested it mightily at the time. It was not an organic part of the film," Ford said.

"When we came to the end of the film, Ridley had been relieved of the reins by the completion-bond company, and I was now working for the completion-bond company. God knows whose fingers were in the soup, but nobody involved in the process was an original member of the team. I was compelled by contract to do this voice-over, which I did in five or six different forms, all of them found wanting.

"He also didn't feel he had the chance to even prepare for the voiceover work. "I had never read this material before, and I had no chance to participate in it, so I simply read it," he said of his time in the voiceover booth. The voiceover was removed in the director's cut, but this didn't cause Ford to like the film any better.

"I didn't like the movie one way or the other, with or without. I played a detective who did not have any detecting to do. In terms of how I related to the material, I found it very difficult.

"due to pulling out of another movie with the studio, and later said the plot drove him out of his mind and that he didn't love the direction of the film. "I realized that the way the movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be," he continued.

However, he also admitted to making his own mistakes in the film. After starring inOrlando Bloom pulled fewer punches about the movie.

"I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain by the way," hewhile participating in a game where he had to name which of his movies a line was from . "So many people love that movie, but for me, playing that character was just like . Am I allowed to say all of these things? I didn’t want to do the movie.

I didn’t want to play this character," Bloom told Variety. However, he called the movie"great," adding,"It was Brad . It was Eric and Peter O’Toole.

" Still, the character did not resonate with him. "It was completely against everything I felt in my being," he said.despite co-writing it himself. "It was just a perfect storm of bad shit happening," he said on Doug Benson's"Doug Loves Movies" podcast. "We shouldn't make expensive movies where we can't just do a million dick jokes.

That's what we've learned over the years.

" On Mark Maron's"WTF" podcast, he also called it a"dark time" and"a f—ing nightmare" due to the long production, studio interference, a director without experience on a film of that size, and high expectations due to the high budget. "The director is wonderful at smaller scale stuff but I think he did not mesh well," Rogen said of the director, Michel Gondry.

"It was his first movie with more than a $20 million budget and this was a $120 million budget. We had never made an action movie, he had never made an action movie. And if there is one thing I look back on like, 'What was the problem there?

' It was just the budget. We can't make a really edgy fun movie for our types of people for that amount of money.

" He had a difficult time with the negative reviews,The Interview, there’s some things that I think we could have fleshed out a little bit more. I think maybe the tone of the movie gets a little inconsistent sometimes," heRolling Stone.

However, he didn't regret it in terms of the political nightmare and the ensuing Sony hack, saying he didn't think it was about him or the movie. As for the idea of setting it in a fictional country, he said that"would have made the movie much worse.

""the bane of existence," and let's just say that she did not correct him. Aniston recalled her ex Justin Theroux forcing her to watch it, and her struggling to get the remote from him to turn it off...ultimately failing and"cringing" as she came in and out of the room.she doesn't understand why people love it.

"It's not my favorite, but it’s, uh…listen, whatever blows your hair back, you know? "launched her movie career, she knew they were not serious cinema. "I can't shit on this movie because it did give me a career and open all these doors for me. But I don't want to blow smoke up people's ass," she.

"People are well aware that this is not a movie about acting. And once you realize that, it becomes almost fun because you can be in the moment and go, 'All right, I know that when he calls 'Action!

' I'm either going to be running or screaming, or both. "Fox famously clashed with director Michael Bay and was fired after comparing him to Hitler and saying he was a"nightmare to work for. " She also said he often gave her notes on set to"be hot" or"just be sexy," which Fox said made her angry.

"Then again, audiences don't come toto see us. They're there to see the devastation and the explosions. I don't want to shit on the movie, it's a fun movie. People tend to think that I hate it and I don't, because clearly none of us should take it seriously.

" Fair enough!that she was"terrible" in the film:"It’s my first real movie, and it’s not honest and not realistic. The movie wasn’t bad; I just wasn't proud about what I did.

"that if he hadn't been in the series, he'd probably"mindlessly hate it without having seen anything. " He also spoke about how strange the hype, fans, and series were, and when reflecting on photo shoots, he said it was weird,"kind of representing something you don't particularly like. " He also joked that the only thing he'd stolen from the set was his dignity.why women would be attracted to a"weirdo" like him.

"He's the most ridiculous person who's so amazing at everything. I think a lot of actors tried to play that aspect. I just couldn't do that. And the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself.

Plus, he's a 108-year-old virgin, so he's obviously got some issues there.

"felt"like it was a book that wasn't supposed to be published" because it felt like Meyer's"sexual fantasy. " He went on,"Sometimes you would feel uncomfortable reading this thing.

" In particular, heKristen Stewart, who played Bella, has also criticized the pregnancy and ensuing storyline. "As soon as she becomes a vampire they kind of ignore their duties. Instantly, they just wanna bone. It's the most ridiculous situation,” sheof the final film in 2012.

“Really? You just had a child. Really?! ” She had actually initially not wanted to play Bella,she didn't"wanna be part of this very set unrealistic ideological of love and push it on every little girl because they're never gonna get that.

'"after the film was released that this version of Luke was so different from the original trilogy that he had to think of Luke as another character:"Maybe he's Jake Skywalker. He's not my Luke Skywalker.

" He later apologized for these comments.he felt he was sidelined in the latter two films, along with other actors of color — Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, and Naomi Ackie. "You get yourself involved in projects, and you're not necessarily going to like everything,""What I would say to Disney is, do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side.

It’s not good. I'll say it straight up.

"And Liam Neeson didn't have the best experience on the prequels. He said director George Lucas was"awkward" with actors and told him he didn't like directing, so the filming process was a bit rushed. He also criticized his character's death scene.

"I thought my death was a bit namby-pamby," heGQ. "I'm supposed to be a master Jedi. My character fell for the 'Oh, I’m going for your face! No, I'm not, I’m going for your stomach.

' 'Oh, you got me! ' Please, hardly a master Jedi. ","It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it on some days.

I'm playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you're portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time, it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.

","I liked the movie a lot. I just didn't like me. She was kind of like, she was so judgmental and kind of uptight and controlling and all these things and I really went with it while we were doing it, and a lot of it, Judd allows everyone to be very free and improvise and whatever and afterwards, I was like, 'Why is that where I went with this? What an a–hole she is!

'" She also said she loved working with Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow, and"did not mean to s*** on them at all. I've thought about like, writing a note. I feel embarrassed. I don’t want it to feel insincere on any level.

""I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,' then that escalated to 'she's difficult,' and that escalated to 'she's unprofessional,'" she said. "What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like? Now, I'm 42, and that shit pisses me off.

"films were mass-marketed, suggesting they catered to too many different audiences, though he understood they needed to make money. He said he couldn't live that way, calling it a prison to live with those expectations.

"You end up pleasing no one, or everyone just a little bit. Like, 'Eh, that was good.

'" Still, Garfield's feelings aren't all negative, as he reprised the role in) was"too silly. " In fact, he said he heard from his son's friends that the film"had too much humor, the action was cool, but the VFX weren't as good. " But this was hard to see while making it, Hemsworth claimed:"It's always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective.

" In the end, he says he thinks they just had"too much fun" with it.but it was still clear she was not a fan. "Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has," sheof the public mockery and poor ratings.

"It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee," she said. "You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.

My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not.

""But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie,” she said. "I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.

But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing, and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course, it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand. ”that the 2016 flick with Chris Pratt made her rethink her choices as an actor.

She said of her fans' negative reaction,"I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?

'" She also revealed Adele told her not to star in the film because"space movies are the new vampire movies" and wishes she had listened to her. "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence had previously said about that time in her career.

"I didn't like it so much — I thought it was style over substance, and I accept a good bit of the responsibility," he. movie, in which she played Daisy,"kind of a mess. " She also called it a"troubled shoot," particularly because the project had two directors, creating"chaos" and"a lack of clarity. " At one point during the press tour in Japan, Buddhist monks prayed for the film's success, which Mathis was uncomfortable with, given its issues.

"We all looked at each other when we realized what was going on," she remembered. "We thought, 'This is sacrilegious—these priests should not be praying for our crazy movie! '", unlike his other films, where he had"something to say. " He also said he disliked the film, but"You just give me the money, and I'm fine.

" And hey, I can't fault him for that!a widely panned parody sequel that turned into a camp hit, was not exactly high art — and that, like Chan, he just did it for the money. "As an actor, all bets are off if you need money," heat a 2012 Oscars roundtable. "I've done really shitty movies or shitty jobs when I was broke, and they're like, 'Why did you dothat all the movies he made in the 2000s were"shitty.

" In fact, it was acting in these films that caused him to take an extended hiatus from acting. "I was like, 'This shit ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies.

' ... Motherfuckers gave me the 'Worst actor ever' Razzie. Maybe it's time to take a break," he said. Luckily, he's come back with a vengeance, winning the Razzies' comeback award for"I have never seen the film, but by all accounts it was terrible.

However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific.

" I think we can infer how he feels about that one.





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