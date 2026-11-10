324-million-year old California fossil found stuffed in drawer changes everything we know about life on Earth

Talk about a prehistoric plot twist.

A 324-million-year-old fossil that spent decades collecting dust in the basement of a California museum has turned out to be one of the earliest known insects on earth, rewriting the evolutionary history of life on Earth.

For 40 years, the prehistoric creepy crawler — specimen No. 28852 — sat tucked away in a drawer at the San Diego Natural History Museum, labeled Tesnusocaris goldichi — another run-of-the-mill ancient shrimp-likeThanks to an eagle-eyed Cambridge University PhD student who flew across the pond to inspect the forgotten slab, the museum has slapped a brand new label on the artifact: Chosha praecursor. It’s not a crustacean. It’s an insect.reported.

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The discovery reportedly blew open the long mysterious “hexapod gap,” which is a 60 million year blackout in the fossil record during which early bugs seemingly vanished from Earth. The breakthrough came when Cambridge doctoral researcher Erik Tihelka spotted pictures of the long-overlooked fossil in a textbook and booked a ticket to SoCal to take a closer look himself, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

The creepy crawler had classic insect features, including six legs attached to its thorax, an egg-laying organ and a tail-like filament extending from its end, while also boasting numerous extra pairs of paddle-like legs jutting out from its abdomen — a crustacean feature. Scientists reportedly believe the creature may have used its extra paddle legs to glide through the water — offering a rare glimpse into how ancient aquatic ancestors evolved into the The specimen originally made its way to the Golden State back in 1985, after being brought back from a dig in Brewster County, Texas.

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It was classified as a crustacean in 1991. Now, it’s getting the rockstar treatment it deserves. Museum bosses have pulled the evolutionary relic out of the basement and locked it safely inside a glass display case on the museum’s lower level, where visitors can gawk at the creature that bridges the gap from sea to land.

“There is nothing that makes a curator happier than having a researcher use the collection,” Tom Deméré, the museum’s director of paleontology, told the“To have a specimen that has been in the collection for 40 years have a new life in the scientific literature, and hopefully in the general public’s mind, shows that new discoveries can be made. ”