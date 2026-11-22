Our humorous column Feedback has been around in various incarnations for the past 70 years. While it has many claims to fame, perhaps its greatest is the ability to coin words and phrases

That creaking sound you just heard was Feedback’s ageing joints as we painfully sat down to type out this commemorative column. We have been here for a considerable number of decades, to the point that our recollection of our earliest missives has become faded and confused.

Indeed, Feedback’s history is long and storied, to the point that it would defy the efforts of even the most conscientious biographer. We have been through many incarnations, most of whom went on to do far more felicitous things with their lives. It is a little-discussed fact, one not even known to reality, that a previous Feedback helped David Foster Wallace out by composingover the course of a bank holiday weekend.

Also read Scientists report strong new evidence that specially bred mosquitoes can fend off dengue

We’re told that former Feedbacks also secretly performed the guitar solos onFor these reasons, most incarnations of Feedback were and are anonymous. Indeed, the identity of the current Feedback is known only to the king, the prime minister and the head of MI5. This anonymity has its drawbacks: our collective memory only stretches back so far. Thankfully, our editor took it upon themselves to venture into thearchive, in search of the first Feedbacks.

It is difficult to fully convey what the archive is like, but if you imagine the warehouse at the end ofand then insert a leaking roof and a surfeit of rats, your mental image will not be too badly astray. Escaping with only a minor amputation and an urgent need to be vaccinated, the editor delivered to us pages from the very firstThere is no Feedback, but there is a column called “It Seems to Me”, written by an anonymous person known only as “Geminus”.

Advertisement

This was the proto-Feedback, and it might best be described as a relic of a bygone age. There is an item about the best way to determine “the average speed of a record-breaking speed boat”, which is entirely predicated on a “haggle which took place in the correspondence columns of And yet, that embryonic Feedback feels curiously of the moment. Notably, the first item is about the Suez crisis.

For younger readers: the UK and others briefly invaded Egypt to gain control of the Suez canal, a vital freight route, but their attack was an embarrassing failure. Geminus argued that this had thrown the UK’s lackadaisical approach to energy security into sharp relief, and that “it was unwise – as events have shown – to lean too heavily on an imported fuel from the Middle East”. Uh-huh. can take credit for.

After poking around in the Oxford English Dictionary , we found that more than 200 words and phrases apparently had their first known print appearance inWe think this must be an over-count from the OED – most surely emerged in technical journals unavailable to its compilers – but we have found two favourites, which we will be using from now on. , which apparently appeared in our pages in 1968, referring to an excessive enthusiasm for creating acronyms.

The other is from 1959 and refers to a device for measuring bite force: awith this on 7 April 2001, to describe the phenomenon encapsulated by the term “HRT therapy”, where “HRT” is, of course, short for “hormone replacement therapy”, giving “hormone replacement therapy therapy”. See also:, used since 1994 to describe people whose names eerily match their jobs.

Advertisement

This was originally prompted by, among other things, “an article on incontinence in theToday, nominative determinism has escaped Feedback and infests the rest of the magazine. Readers Rob Watson, Peter Mayer and Andi all wrote in to flag a recent piece about recreating the conditions on the surface of our nearest star, which featured solar scientist We would like to make clear that we did not coin the term nominative determinism.

In December 1994, a previousattributed it to Carl Richard Cavonius, a visual scientist and Feedback fan. All Feedback has done, in our many iterations, is to popularise it beyond all known limits.

Finally, we need to drop a small bombshell. A typo made it into print in the first Feedback to highlight Splatt and Weedon’s work, and it has beenforward into several subsequent mentions. Hence we would like to offer a correction, 32 years after the fact: the first author of the incontinenceWhat is the Riemann hypothesis and why is its solution so monumental? Anthropic mathematician claims AI-assisted proof of the Riemann hypothesis