32-year-old man arrested for solicitation of underage girl, ready to commit sexual act

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he arranged to meet someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl, only to find an undercover deputy waiting instead. He is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a felony. The suspect showed up to the arranged meeting location, ready to commit a sexual act. Investigators believe he may have more cases on his hand, and he was arrested when he did not stop communicating with underage victims.

A 32-year-old man was arrested after arranging a meeting with an underage girl he believed was 16, only to discover an undercover deputy waiting. He is charged with online solicitation of a minor , a felony.

Investigators say they received information this suspect was trying to establish contact with a minor. In a previous case, the same suspect made indecent proposals towards another undercover officer. He showed up to the arranged meeting location, ready to commit a sexual act. The military has been notified, as he had clearance or gate pass for Lackland Air Force Base. Authorities have no evidence of children on base being involved





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Online Solicitation Of A Minor Felony Undercover Deputies Indecent Proposals Lackland Secret Service Lackland Air Force Base Contractor Children On Base

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