32 BTC Ruse? Critic Predicts Michael Saylor Will Unveil Massive Buy

Strategy’s Michael Saylor has ignited rampant market speculation with a cryptic '32?' post on X, leading both fervent supporters and harsh critics to predict an imminent, massive 'buy-the-dip' announcement.

Strategy’s Michael Saylor has ignited rampant market speculation with a cryptic "32?

" post on X, leading both fervent supporters and harsh critics to predict an imminent, massive "buy-the-dip" announcement. The mysterious post comes after Strategy sold a minor 32 BTC tranche near recent market highs. Now, both fervent supporters and harsh critics are converging on a single prediction: the legendary Bitcoin bull is gearing up to unveil a massive buy-the-dip purchase.

Financial commentator and perennial market skeptic Quoth the Raven predicted that the initial 32 BTC sale was nothing more than a calculated misdirection. According to QTR, Saylor"just bought way more than 32 BTC and will disclose it to 'prove' it was just an experiment & everything is really fine.

" The critic argued that this move is designed to make Saylor look"clever for buying 10x what he sold 30% lower for 24-48 hours. " However, QTR Research does not believe the stunt will save the market. He is convinced that Bitcoin will eventually crash to $40,000 despite this stunt.

"Saylor is a genius. Sold 32 Bitcoin at $77,000 knowing the price would crash down to $59,000," one commentator said. The community claims that Saylor most likely bought thousands of Bitcoins around $60,000 and will reveal it tomorrow. Market analyst Joe Consorti described hypothetical scenario where Saylor would"sell 32 BTC, buy 32,000 BTC the very next week.

" Consorti claims that "hyperbitcoinfinancialization at work. "QoreChain Launches Quantum-Safe, AI-Native Layer 1 Mainnet on June 7 as Community Presale Opens





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Saylor unveils Bitcoin’s four tribes as the market tumblesThe Strategy executive chairman argued that four distinct camps each play a vital role in bitcoin’s long-term success.

Read more »

'Time to Add Dots': Saylor Teases Strategy's Next Bitcoin Wave Amid $12 Billion Paper LossMichael Saylor hints at new Bitcoin buys as Strategy faces a massive $12B paper loss, making the market discuss how they will fund the next wave.

Read more »

Strategy (MSTR) news: Michael Saylor revives bitcoin-buy speculation as scrutiny growsThe firm's executive chairman posted a familiar chart with Strategy's previous BTC purchases writing 'a good time to add more dots.'

Read more »

Saylor Sets Sunday BTC Signal as Dividend Proxy Deadline NearsStrategy’s Michael Saylor took to social media on Sunday to tout its Bitcoin strategy while shareholders cast final votes on a proposal for twice-monthly preferred stock dividend payments.

Read more »