32 Americans Named 2027 Rhodes Scholars Include Space Debris Expert

The 2027 Rhodes Scholarship winners were announced Saturday, featuring 32 Americans from top universities like Harvard and Yale. Scholars will study at Oxford University.

The 2027 Rhodes Scholars hip winners were officially announced on Saturday, revealing a distinguished group of 32 Americans selected for their academic excellence and leadership potential. These students, chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 candidates and 238 finalists endorsed by their respective institutions, will travel to the University of Oxford in England. The prestigious program awards over 100 scholarships globally each year, enabling recipients to pursue two to three years of graduate studies at one of the world's oldest universities.

Diverse Academic Interests Among 2027 Winners

The cohort of 2027 Rhodes Scholars exhibits a wide array of academic passions and professional aspirations that span the sciences, humanities, and social sciences. Their research portfolios include innovative projects ranging from bioelectronics and artificial intelligence in healthcare to art history and global water scarcity issues. This diversity highlights the scholarship committee's commitment to supporting scholars who demonstrate not only intellectual vigor but also a broad capacity for impact across various fields of human endeavor.

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University Distribution and Historical Milestones

Harvard University led all institutions with four scholars selected for the 2027 class, while Yale University and Princeton University each contributed three winners to the list. A significant milestone was reached as Prairie View A&M University in Texas and The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, saw their first-ever students named Rhodes Scholars. This expansion of representation marks a notable shift in the demographic and institutional landscape of the scholarship, which was established at Oxford in 1903 and now boasts an alumni network of more than 8,000 influential figures.

Evan Garrison Pursues Orbital Debris Solutions

Evan Garrison, a senior at Mississippi State University from Webb City, Missouri, will focus on aerospace engineering and mathematics during his studies. His research aims to develop methods for detecting and cleaning up orbital debris, commonly referred to as space junk, which poses a growing threat to space operations. At Oxford, Garrison plans to deepen his expertise in mathematical modeling, scientific computing, and global governance and diplomacy, combining technical skill with policy analysis.

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Asuka Koda Explains AI in Healthcare

Asuka Koda, a senior at Yale University majoring in mathematics and philosophy, brings extensive experience in health and science writing for CNN to her scholarship. Her prior research has concentrated on the adoption of artificial intelligence within healthcare systems, seeking to improve patient outcomes through technology. Koda intends to study the social science of the internet, international health, and tropical medicine at Oxford, addressing the intersection of digital innovation and global public health.

Other Scholars Advance Specialized Research

The remaining scholars bring equally compelling narratives to the program, including Michael Bueker from Dartmouth College, who researches biodegradable implantable neural stimulators and ultrathin bioelectronic devices. Elizabeth Koenck of Georgetown University focuses on water scarcity in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Colorado River Basin, while Sabrina Soriano from Yale studies 19th-century French painting and its ties to cultural identity. These individuals join a legacy of leaders in government, education, the arts, and social justice, continuing the mission of Cecil John Rhodes through their advanced academic pursuits.