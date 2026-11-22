If saving money is one reason to snag these deals, then these reviews will give you 9,999 more reasons to add them to your cart.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. As a deputy editorial director on the BuzzFeed Shopping team with almost a decade in the lifestyle and service journalism sphere, I use my shopping editor eye to find and vet products across a variety of categories, including lifestyle, home, beauty, fashion, pets, cleaning, travel, aging, and more.for 50% off to help get rid of all the food debris and plaque your normal floss just isn't tackling.

This model has a built-in timer to track your flossing time, 10 pressure levels, and a gum massage option — all of which have left thousands of reviewers super impressed. Your dentist will also probably be impressed.

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"So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing, and also experienced some bone loss. I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding flossing, even though I needed it very much.

My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days, my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment,Also, this flosser can be somewhat loud, but it definitely gets the job done.

I bought this with my own money, and this is an honest testimonial/review.

" —for some) — because if you're going to add to your collection or hop on the Emotional Support Water Bottle bandwagon, you might as well save a few bucks while you're at it. "I used to make fun of people for using these Stanley cups; I always thought they were overpriced and overhyped. But I purchased this for my little sister who is in nursing school, and she takes this thing with her everywhere!!!

All she does is rave about how amazing it is! So I bought one as well, and they really are amazing products. Made super well, they keep ice in them for hours and hours! Super comfortable to hold in your hand, not too heavy or bulky.

Easy to clean and seem to be super durable. I've dropped mine I don't even know how many times now, and not a single mark! They also don't leak easy at all. Unless you're holding it completely upside down, even then it doesn't leak fast.

Super happy!

" —for 46% off made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's designed to *stay* crystal clear and not absorb any odors. They areI bought this set a few Prime Days ago and it's one of my favorite Prime Day purchases ever. I LOVE these containers.

"For nearly all of my adult life, I was simply getting Gladware or Ziplock, letting them slowly deteriorate over the course of a few months, recycling them , lather rinse repeat. It finally occurred to me to splurge on some good ones. I'm not one to review things very often, let alone food storage containers, but here we are.

I've been so impressed and satisfied with these in just a few months that I feel compelled to tell y'all about them. They're super airtight, the plastic is crystal clear, and they've each been through the wash a dozen times with no particular sign of wear and tear yet. Usually by this point, the Ziplocs are cloudy, warped, have holes, etc. But these guys, they just keep ticking. We've put soup directly in them, frozen them, you name it.

Worth the extra few bucks to keep a few more items out of the landfill.

" —for 30% off — which matches the lowest price it typically goes for — to give the gift of creativity and encourage independent play. "Over a year ago, I paid what I thought was an exorbitant price for a 100-piece set for my 2-year-old grandson. I had seen a friend's granddaughter do remarkable things with her set. Since then, I have doubled the purchase!

My daughter has two sons and is a nanny for two boys. The range in age is 15 months to 5 years. I have witnessed all four of the children sitting on the floor for up to 30 minutes at a time playing with the tiles.

Sometimes cooperatively and sometimes in parallel play. The older children manage to build the most amazing 3D creations while the 15-month-old builds one-dimensional creations on the floor. The key here is that the magnets are strong enough to stay together with little hands, while also being strong enough to survive rough treatment. Other, less expensive products cannot provide the durability of the Magna-Tiles.

I will wholeheartedly recommend this product as an educational toy that delivers on engagement as well and brain-building challenges that will grow with your child.

" —for 37% off — these tick all the boxes: soft yet firm, with enough density that you won't need to re-fluff in the middle of the night — and breathable, so you'll get that cool-side-of-the-pillow feeling . One"I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Trust the reviews.

Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now.

" —These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud.

Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Buy them. Add to cart.

Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for.

" —for 33% off if you're looking for a blender without a ton of bells and whistles that just plain ole gets the job done. Reviewers say the performance and power are seriously impressive, crushing through fruit and ice with no problem.

And the 3 ~Auto-IQ~ programs have timed pulsing, blending, and pause patterns to get through ingredients efficiently, and the suction feet keep it firmly in place on the counter. Plus, the pitcher and blade are both dishwasher-safe!

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"This think is a beast. You turn this on and it feels like a jet engine is grinding your fruit I have one of the smaller Ninja blenders which works like a champ. I just wanted more capacity and this Ninja delivers more power with ease.

There are 4 buttons which is all it needs. The blade is slick and reminds me of a dozen ninjas swinging their blades to dice fruit into a godzillion pieces. Blueberrys blend up into tiny, tiny little pieces and I no longer have to strain them. The sound is a bit loud, but it takes less than a minute to pulverize fruit into microscopic pieces.

I was in awe the first time I turned this on.

" —for 26% off for the softest and fluffiest rice of your life, thanks to the Neuro Fuzzy technology, which allows the machine to make adjustments to temperature and heating time as the rice cooks. Gone are the days of soggy, mushy rice or undercooked, gritty rice. , which is not on sale), and it's the BEST thing I've bought this year!

Perfect rice — basmati, jasmine, sushi, etc — every time, with minimal effort. These babies are worth the splurge and will save you money in the long run if you're prone to takeout.

""Superb sushi maker. When they say to buy a Zojirushi, there is a reason why. It's expensive, but I finally succeeded in making sushi rice using this. I had the less expensive Zojirushi rice cooker, 'no frills' model, for 25 years.

This was well worth the upgrade. It's easier to cook with, a bit slower, but the results are amazing and simple. The cleanup is easy with a nice nonstick pot design that is easy to read.for 20% off that is deeply beloved by pet owners — it's like a sticky lint roller, but specifically designed to pick up pet hair.

It not only locks it in, but also stashes it inside the roller itself, so you don't end up making matters worse by just shoving the hair around .

"Really works to get the majority of the hair off of things. I use it on my child’s bed since he refuses to sleep without the dogs . Even after a wash, the sheets will still be covered in hair. I took this roller to it, and the sheets looked just about spotless.

You don’t have to worry about peeling layers of sticky sheets off after it is full with one or two passes. This is completely reusable. You just empty the compartment and get back to using it. Picks up quite a bit of hair without having to empty it.

I’d definitely recommend getting one for your hairy furniture needs.

" —for 26% off — they deeply penetrate the skin with oligo-hyaluronic acid and ultra-low molecular collagen — a combination that helps refine pores, improve elasticity, and visibly moisturize skin. No scent. It starts milky white and turns clear. I left it on overnight, woke up, and I was shook!!

Pores? Where? Dry patch? Where?

Fine wrinkles? Whheeerrrrrre??? Put it on over my lips as well, and it almost looked like I had fillers. It was so plump! 10/10 recommend.

Holy grail of face masks <3" —for 30% off, which brings them to their lowest price this year! Need I remind you that the temperatures are getting noticeably chillier? You'll be glad to have a pair on hand, whether you're in for a day of lounging or actually need to leave your house to run errands, walk the dog, or make an appearance at Sunday dinner.

"OMG — life-changing! I hate the cold, I mean, REALLY hate the cold. I ran in 25-degree weather through rainy slush and was still cozy and warm in these leggings. I’ve worn them under pants and long skirts in the bitter cold, and I’m toasty and warm!

" — — and shop the rest of thefor 35% off and just a few dollars more than its June Prime Day price. For full transparency, there *is* a, which may be why this model is on sale, but if you don't need the absolute latest model, then this guy is still a really great e-reader option. It has 25% faster page turns and a higher contrast ratio than previous models, and a glare-free 7-inch display. Plus, it has all the features of the previous version, like a warm light setting for late-night reading and a waterproof rating for worry-free poolside or beach reading. :"Absolutely love the new Kindle Paperwhite 16GB — it's super lightweight, perfect for travel, and the glare-free 7-inch screen makes reading comfortable in any light.

The battery life is outstanding, easily lasting for weeks without charging, and the fast touch response makes page turns effortless and snappy. This device really is the fastest Kindle yet and has become my favorite companion for both daily reading and long trips — highly recommend for anyone who wants a portable and enjoyable reading experience.

" —for 20% off to help support immune function and combat seasonal allergies caused by those pollen-releasing plants that tend to be low to the ground, where your dog loves to walk, lie, and play. "These things are amazing!!! I have a 14-year-old Pomeranian, and he has had horrible allergies for his entire life. I went through the testing and shots, all to no effect.

I have tried tons of different products and meds, changed foods, etc., and nothing worked. He still itches a little, but not the constant nonstop whining, itching, chewing, and secondary skin infections anymore. I love it. I will keep using it.

Oh, and he loves the taste. Thanks!!!

" —for 35% off that can deliver up to 20 levels . They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years-old stains. Their widely loved bleaching formula works overtime, so you can see results FAST. And reviewers are loving the results they get — especially *without* shelling out the big bucks.

Reviewers are mixed on how much sensitivity they cause — some have none, some space out their treatments to reduce sensitivity, and some say they get some temporary sensitivity.suggest cutting the strips in half so the treatment is just on the front of the teeth to help .

"I haven't used Crest Whitestrips in over 5 years. Since then, my teeth have stayed really white, and I frequently get compliments or questions about how I got my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked at how much these have improved!

Before, the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package, and really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive!

These will not budge! Since I've purchased it, I have only used it about four times, and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed, too. I have had friends who have done professional treatments, and their teeth are not as white as mine.

I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!

" —for 30% off — a best price in over a year in most colors — to justify the countless hours you spend in the kitchen whipping up baked goods. It mixes, it fluffs, it kneads. Basically, it's a baker's dream come true. As a hobbyist baker myself, I can tell you it's a classic for a reason: whipping, creaming, and kneading are just sooooo much easier when you use a KitchenAid.

"This mixer will change your life! I went from making French macarons all by hand to using this standing mixer, and I feel like a new baker! This mixer will definitely transform your practice and baking game; everything has become 100% easier! I suggest cleaning each part with mild soap and warm water, then cleaning the bowl with a baking powder paste to remove the gray metal polish that is applied at the factory.

I was amazed at how gray the paste turned once I started rubbing it in the bowl. Glad I didn't ruin my first batch of macaron shells. So far, the only con is the price, but having the right tools makes baking SO much more enjoyable and productive.

" —for 25% off to make mixing and blending 10 times easier AND 10 times faster than by hand. It's got five speeds, a sleek look, and will make you feel like you're competing on"This is a very good hand mixer. Powerful, lightweight and easy to handle.

Nice looking with great mixing ability. Easy to store and handy when I don’t want to dig out my heavyfor 22%–25% off that's designed for people with allergies — it deep cleans powerfully, according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and pet hair attachments to make cleaning easier than ever.

"Who need Dyson? What a great deal! Usually, I do not get excited about vacuum cleaners.

However, for this one I make an exception. Very high quality. Very low price. From tip to bottom, this is fine piece of engineering and aesthetically pleasing design.

It cleans extremely well while keeping the noise down. For a vacuum cleaner, it is pretty darn quiet in my opinion. The suction is powerful and it picks up everything thrown in its path with satisfaction. Because of the powerful suction, I especially like the feature that control the suction.

It is placed very conveniently so that it can quickly be adjusted for different situations. On this vacuum cleaner, this feature is needed because it is so powerful.

" —for 40% off many ice cream lovers dream about owning but might not buy for themselves — or at full price. It can make up to *two quarts* of ice cream, sorbet, frozen yogurt, or gelato at a time, in as little as 25 minutes when you start with a frozen bowl.

Flavors you simply can't find in the store, custom mix-ins you've been craving — all churned to perfection, according to reviewers.

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"I am an avid ice cream lover. I have gotten unhappy with the top brands of ice cream as they are now compromising their quality by using all kinds of fillers to keep costs down. With the Cuisinart, I know exactly what goes in the recipe.

I have made all kinds of flavors and the have come out so delicious and creamy.that's up to 31% off for catching the mud and dirt your dogs love to track into the house after roughhousing outdoors. Reviewers rave that the mats stay in place, which dog owners will know is truly a feat. It's also a great placemat for your dog's water and food bowls if they're particularly messy eaters!

"Muddy mats are our favorite! We have three in different sizes. Bought originally to go by our sliding glass door, where we let the dogs in and out. It collects all the dirt, gravel, grass, or anything that gets tracked in on the dog’s paws, especially when it’s wet outside.

It’s a lifesaver to help clean paws and not track mud all over the house cause that is the worst! I then bought two more mats to step on outside the shower and bathtub, and they are perfect! Easy to clean, shake out well, and wash well. I then hang them to dry and put them back down.

They are holding up very well as well!

" —see this on sale! ) — a TikTok- beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.

"As a housekeeper... I just can't say enough about this product. A friend of mine was telling me about using The Pink Stuff, and I'm usually set in my ways with the simple stuff I use, but I took a chance and got this; it really has helped A LOT! I clean many homes in all kinds of conditions.

This is helped remove hardened soap scum from tubs and showers and my favorite part is helping to remove cooked-on grease on oven doors. It is an abrasive paste so please be aware and follow instructions. Don't just apply it to any surfaces without doing a test first or at least knowing what you're cleaning. It can leave circles or remove finish.

I will be using this routinely from now on.

" —for 50% off you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button — all with crisp, clear images and Dolby Vision and audio. "We put these Fire Sticks on all of our smart TVs. We were tired of the slowness of our smart TVs' response when opening the various streaming apps. I highly recommend using them instead of putting up with slow smart TVs.

Plus, the remotes are consistent now for all of our TVs and easy to use compared to the old smart TV remotes.

" —for 25% off a coupon, so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture . As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!

"I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day.

This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least, and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four washes.

I can't live without this now that I've found it.for $20 off — you can split them up between stockings or give all four to someone you know who chronically loses all their items. These are particularly useful for wallets, pets, suitcases , cars , etc. — whatever they tend to misplace at home or are worried about losing track of on the go.

"These AirTags are super easy to set up and work great with the Find My app. I love having the 4-pack because I can use them for my keys, luggage, bags, and other important items. The location tracking is accurate, and the Precision Finding feature makes it much easier to locate something when it’s nearby. Definitely worth having, especially for traveling or if you’re someone who tends to misplace things.

I would absolutely recommend them!

" —for 27% off, a great little compact tool for the grillmaster, carnivore, or budding chef on your list. This quick-read thermometer displays the temperature in just 2-3 seconds, and it has a built-in magnet so they can just stick it right to the fridge between uses! :"I bought this thermometer to help me with my ever-so-confusing question, 'Is the turkey done?

' I love this thermometer for a few reasons: the probe can be folded when done, the digital numbers are large, and the screen is backlit, and the back of the thermometer has magnets on it so you can store it on a fridge or range hood for easy accessfor 26% off, bringing it to a brand-new lowest-ever price! Woof!

It has a true HEPA filter to trap pet dander and odors , plus dust, pollen, smoke, and other particles in the air that are keeping your home from smelling fresh — and make it look like you haven't cleaned in ages, when you totally dusted. Plus, this has smart features like the ability to control it from your phone *and* to set a schedule, so it'll automatically switch to"sleep mode" with"no night-light" at 10 p.m. every night.

Now that's smart.

"This was my first time ever using an air purifier, so I was pretty skeptical even after reading all the good reviews. The first few days were honestly a little discouraging because my bedroom still smelled kind of funky. I live in an older house, and getting certain smells out of the rooms has been a big priority while I finish setting everything up. But after about a week, the difference became really noticeable.

Now it’s actually refreshing to walk into my room. I’m really glad I didn’t give up on it early. I also share my bedroom with a Husky, and there’s no dog smell anymore — which is huge. The fan is pretty quiet, and even when I turn it up, the sound is kind of soothing.

It actually reminds me of the ocean waves from my trip to Ormond, FL, which is a nice little bonus. The filters are easy to insert and remove , and the whole unit feels simple and user‑friendly. Overall, very happy with this purifier. It took a little time, but it absolutely did its job.

" —for 36% off that you can take pretty much anywhere — it weighs less than half a pound and is waterproof, so whether you're heading to the beach, the park, or going on a camping expedition, you'll be able to enjoy its seven hours of battery life. Now, whether the animals in the forest where you're camping will enjoy listening to the new Olivia Rodrigo song as much as you do is a separate question...

"Cute little speaker that is amazing for use in the shower! Very reliable; the charge seems to last a decent amount of time. Nice small size for easy travel, but it does produce decent quality sound and can be quite loud. I plan on taking it camping for outdoor use also, but so far it's done very well for my shower escapades.

Compatible with all phones and it works well with Spotify.

" —faster to play than the original version , but keeps all the scheming, plotting, and family/friend drama. It's great for ages 8+, groups of anywhere from 2–5 players can join in, and it's super compact, making it great for on-the-go play — tl;dr: it's pretty much a perfect game forThe objective: complete three distinct property sets to win.

But the different action cards that let players swap, steal, collect rent, etc make things extraaaa interesting.

"I got this card game for Christmas, and it’s awesome! Honestly great for all ages . It’s fast-paced and super cutthroat. Seriously, no mercy!

But one game is only like 15-20 minutes long, soVTech sit-to-stand learning walker toy for 25% off packed with activities to use while sitting and two walking speeds that can help your tot gain confidence for those first steps and then help them zooooom around the house.

"My grandchild went from trying to walk to walking with this fun and incredibly right sized and sturdy walker.for 30% off, a K-beauty recovery cream designed with soothing, nourishing ingredients for stressed, broken, acne-prone skin that could use some TLC. With consistent use, you may notice fewer breakouts, the fading of dark spots, and bouncier, more radiant skin.

"This barrier cream is incredibly hydrating and gentle on the skin. The texture is silky and lightweight, but still provides deep moisture thanks to the hyaluronic acid and ceramides. It absorbs quickly without feeling greasy, making it perfect for both morning and night routines. It really helps strengthen the skin barrier, especially during colder weather or when my skin feels dry or irritated.

It also works well under makeup and doesn’t pill. The formula is clean and soothing, and a little goes a long way. For the quality, the price feels fair. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that hydrates deeply while keeping your skin protected and smooth, this cream is an excellent choice.

" —for 20% off when you buy the full-size bottle — it's a weightless blend of moringa seed oil, bamboo extract, and argan oil that'll simultaneously moisturize, strengthen, and add shine while leaving behind a light, fresh scent . This product is the best I have ever used in my 56 years. If I put it on damp hair and blow-dry, my hair looks great and bouncy.

If I use my flat-iron after blow-drying, it stays smooth, even on rainy days.

" —for 20% off that'll help keep your room warmer, simultaneously blocking out pesky window drafts and noise, so you can turn your bedroom into a roasty, toasty cocoon. "Really good quality curtains. The fabric is thick and soft, and it blocks out almost all the light, so the bedroom stays dark even in the morning. My sleep has been much better since I put them up.

They also help with temperature. The room stays warmer in winter and cooler in summer because they block drafts and sun heat from the window. The grommets slide easily on the rod, and the curtains hang nicely with a clean, simple look. Great value for how well they work.

Would buy again for other rooms.

" —a great price that you can snag a pair for every single stocking on your to-fill list. Reviewers rave that they areWhen I put both headphones in, I can’t hear a single voice around me. They connect very quickly, and the sound quality is wonderful. They also stay charged for a very long time and are easy to use.

They also stay connected within a certain range of your phone. For me, I could leave my house, and they’d still be connected if I was a half mile away. Very good, and worth it!

" —BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.