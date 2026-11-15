31-Foot Waves Strike Sonoma Coast as Coast Guard Warns of Hazardous Surf

Federal agencies warn of 40-foot swells in Northern California as the US Coast Guard, Sonoma County Fire, and Sheriff's Dept enforce beach closures amid severe coastal flooding risks on November 14 2026.

Emergency responders and federal agencies have issued urgent warnings to the public regarding dangerous ocean conditions along the Northern California coastline. Major storms are driving hazardous surf across Sonoma, Mendocino, and Humboldt counties, prompting strict safety advisories from the National Weather Service and the United States Coast Guard. Residents and visitors are being instructed to stay far away from the water's edge due to the extreme risk of injury or death from rogue waves.

Massive Swells Hit Sonoma Coastlines

Significant wave heights reached thirty-one feet on Saturday morning, according to data collected by the Coastal Data Information Program at UC San Diego. This metric represents the average height of the highest one-third of waves recorded during that period. Actual individual waves were observed to be considerably taller than the reported statistical measurement. Swells arrived at intervals of twenty-one seconds, creating a relentless and powerful assault on the shorelines.

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Coast Guard Enforces Beach Closures

The United States Coast Guard is actively monitoring the situation and urging mariners and beachgoers to exercise extreme caution. Lt. John Corvino, a search and rescue mission coordinator with Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, stated that the unit is prepared to respond as heavy weather brings larger swells and rough seas. Officials warned that unexpected sneaker waves could sweep people into the ocean, even from seemingly safe areas of dry sand. Residents were strongly urged to avoid beaches, rocks, and jetties until conditions improve significantly.

Local Agencies Mobilize for Safety

Local emergency services have mobilized to manage the crisis and keep the public safe. The Sonoma County Fire District deployed the fire boat Integrity to patrol the waters. The vessel operated in coordination with the United States Coast Guard and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department. These agencies headed into Bodega Bay after alerting boaters to head to calmer waters. The visual of large waves crashing onto Duncan's Landing and breaking on the Sonoma County coastline at Bodega Head served as a stark reminder of the storm's intensity.

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National Weather Service Issues Warnings

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning through Sunday morning. They also declared a coastal flood advisory through Saturday afternoon. Forecasters warned that the powerful swells could produce waves exceeding forty feet at fully exposed beaches. Occasional wave sets were predicted to surpass sixty feet. The agency encouraged people to watch the powerful surf from webcams rather than visiting the coastline. This directive aims to prevent civilian casualties while allowing the public to observe the event safely from a distance.

Impact on Infrastructure and Daily Life

The storm system is bringing heavy rain, slick roads, and scattered power outages to the affected regions. The combination of hazardous ocean conditions and inland weather impacts creates a complex emergency scenario. Coastal erosion is a significant concern alongside the possibility of flooding. The powerful waves battered the Sonoma, Mendocino, and Humboldt county coastlines throughout the weekend. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety as the weather conditions persist.