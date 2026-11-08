31 Famous Faces Who Looked Completely Different Before Their 'Signature Looks,' And Wow, They're Almost Unrecognizable

Bob Ross's famous curly hair was actually a perm he got to save money on haircuts. He eventually grew tired of it, but by then, it had become part of his brand!

I'm a Resident Writer at BuzzFeed covering pop culture, internet trends, politics, and whatever people can't stop fighting over online! Some celebrities have such recognizable looks that it's hard to imagine them any other way.

But before they locked in their iconic hairstyles, makeup, and fashion choices, a lot of them looked completely different. So, here are 31 celebrities before they developed their signature looks:Long before her famous beehive and dramatic winged eyeliner, Amy Winehouse wore her dark hair straight and kept her makeup much simpler. Before becoming Lady Gaga, Stefani Germanotta had long brunette hair and a much more laid-back style.

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Before her signature high ponytail and winged eyeliner, Ariana Grande had naturally curly brown hair. Believe it or not, the mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, wasn't always rocking frosted spikes! He used to have a dark brown mullet. : Bob Ross's famous curly hair was actually a perm he got to save money on haircuts.

He eventually grew tired of it, but by then, it had become part of his brand! Before becoming Hollywood's most famous blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe was known as Norma Jeane and had naturally brown hair. Before becoming known for his bald head, Vin Diesel actually had a full head of hair. And honestly, it's hard to imagine him un-bald now.

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😭 Here's Stephen Colbert in his youth! He rocked thick brown hair and a beard, decades before his late-night hosting days. Before becoming a burlesque star, Dita Von Teese was a natural blonde named Heather Sweet. Before the platinum blonde hair and flashy outfits, Madonna was a brunette with a much simpler wardrobe.

Before the gothic makeup and elaborate looks, Marilyn Manson was known as Brian Warner and had a very different look. Long before the face tattoos became part of his look, Post Malone was just a teenager growing up in Texas. Before his famous hairstyle, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, had a much shorter hairstyle. Here's Helen Mirren in her younger years, long before she became the Hollywood legend we know today.

Before becoming known for his bald head and famous mustache, Steve Harvey actually had a pretty impressive head of hair.23. Before adopting the bangs and wigs that became her signature look, Sia often performed with her face fully visible. SheBefore becoming known for her long, sleek black hair, Demi Moore had shorter, lighter hair! Before becoming The Rock, Dwayne Johnson grew up in several different states and countries.

And yes, he had hair! Before earning his reputation as Hollywood's silver fox, George Clooney had a bowl cut and cute glasses.29. Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Which celebrity transformation shocked you the most? And are there any other celebrities whose old photos surprised you?

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