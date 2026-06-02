SAWS will not relocate its downtown chiller plant to clear space for a new hotel, officials announced Tuesday.

SAWS will not relocate its downtown chiller plant to clear space for a new hotel, officials announced Tuesday, halting a key piece of the city's original Project Marvel development plan.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Water System will not relocate its downtown chiller plant to clear space for a new hotel, officials announced Tuesday, halting a key piece of the city's original Project Marvel development plan. The chilled water plant located across the street from the convention center provides chilled water to air condition buildings downtown. A recent feasibility study revealed that moving the facility would cost more than $300 million - three times the initial estimate.

SAWS officials confirmed in an email Tuesday that the utility and the city have mutually agreed to abandon the relocation plans due to the soaring costs. Project Marvel, a major downtown redevelopment initiative, originally envisioned moving the cooling plant to accommodate a hospitality venue near the city's sports and entertainment district.

However, the price tag proved prohibitive for both entities. Since the late 1960's the plant has sent chilled water through underground pipes to downtown buildings like the convention center and the Alamodome to keep them cool. The recycled water is then piped back to the plant to be used again. Air Corgi is going with the Spurs to win it all.

The viral internet favorite has made its boldest prediction yet, picking San Antonio to capture the NBA Finals title over the New York Knicks Tuesday morning. The playful sBee swarm leaves 3 hospitalized, firefighter stung We’re getting early reports of two people hospitalized Tuesday morning after being swarmed and stung by bees in a Northeast Side neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that left a man dead near Comanche Lookout Park on the Northeast Side. Patrick Hernandez, 22, was charged with murder following the Monday afteSAN ANTONIO - The family of a 17-year-old who fell from a pickup while celebrating a Spurs win is asking for prayers and support. These images show Joey Rodriguez, who is on life support after suffering a massive head inj





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