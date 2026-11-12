Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. From an airplane, most of the glaciers of the Rocky Mountain West ...

From an airplane, most of the glaciers of the Rocky Mountain West look like small patches of white nestled into rugged landscape where the topography folds.

The white is the snow cover, and lower down you can see the gray-blue bare ice. In the middle of the 20th century, over 1,450 glaciers could be found in the contiguous U.S. Together, they covered 217 square miles in six western states.

Also read A 300-year-old Torah scroll that survived the Holocaust finds a new home in NYC

Today, a comprehensive review my colleagues and I just published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows theirAndrew Fountain took photos of glaciers in the Wind River Range in Wyoming while flying over the region in early October 2026. Most are located in protective niches. Andrew Fountainor Greenland. In the Lower 48 states, with the exception of a few large glaciers in Washington, they’re much smaller.

in size. The area of the largest glacier, found on Washington’s Mount Rainier, is about 4.3 square miles . I was surprised to find that glaciers in the Rocky Mountains – those in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming and in the Sierra Nevada of California – subsist because of their unique position on the landscape, which somewhat insulates them from the otherwise less-favorable regional climate.

Advertisement

The surviving Rocky Mountain glaciers inhabit shaded niches less exposed to direct sunshine and gain additional snow from avalanches. If these glaciers were exposed to more sun and less snow accumulation, they likely wouldn’t exit at all. Two images of Montana’s Boulder Glacier, from 1910 and 2007, show how the ice in shaded areas survived longer.of the Rockies in southern Montana, which are losing about 1.5 feet of ice thickness per year.

It’s a different story in Washington, where the glaciers on Mount Rainier and Mount Baker are much larger, have cooler summers and get a lot more snowfall. Although they too are shrinking, they do so at a much slower rate,thickness per year. The glacier area on Mount Rainier alone is greater than the total sum in all the other states.

Satellite images of glaciers on Mount Shasta in Northern California, Mount Rainier in Washington and Sperry Glacier in Montana show how each has thinned, losing elevation over time. Redder colors show the greatest loss. In Washington, generally speaking, the higher you go, the less glacier loss you find. That makes sense; it’s cooler at higher elevations.

But in the Rocky Mountain region there is no similar trend, suggesting the survivors are niche glaciers that depend on local topographic benefits. The Olympics are vulnerable because they’re close to the Pacific Ocean at somewhat lower elevation. The other Washington glaciers, particularly on Mount Rainier and Mount Baker, will likely survive past 2100, but how much longer is an open question.. The glaciers partially melt in late summer, providing cool water for cold-adapted fish and other stream life.

Advertisement

They provide a water supply that’s otherwise absent in the dry late summer, after the seasonal snow disappears, when the region doesn’t get a lot of rain. When water builds up behind rock moraines created by glaciers, it can break through and cause large debris flows down the mountain. This photo shows a debris flow from the White River Glacier on Mount Hood in Oregon.

An important hazard is also associated with the glaciers on the steep-sided volcanoes of the Cascade Range, which stretches from California to Washington. The moraines formed by these glaciers are large, partly due to the highly erodible volcanic rock beneath the ice. Moving ice deposits eroded rocks, forming aprons at their lower ends. As the glaciers retreat, they leave the accumulated rocks behind as steep-sided moraines that are no longer buttressed by the ice.

High water flows from rain or glacier melt can undercut the moraines, triggering landslides and creating debris flows that go rocketing down the mountains. ThisThe shrinking and eventual loss of all of these glaciers will affect ecosystems across the West, as well as waterways humans and wildlife rely on. We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.