30 Years Later, Hulu is Officially Rebooting Jim Carrey's Underrated Cult Comedy as a Series

with two lead stars attached. The pilot will reuniteJake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr., who will star and executive produce the new series, with Sony Pictures Television producing the series.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). All three are big fans of the original film, and the approach to the remake is described as something similar to what theseries is going to be closer to the original film thanwas. Johnson will be playing the role of Chip Douglas , while Wayans Jr will be playing the role of Steven Stephens, who was played by Matthew Broderick in the original movie.

As for the premise, a lot has changed since cable TV was king back in the original film, and so the series is also getting an update that works in the streaming age. Douglas is a lonely cable technician who is reconnected with an old friend after Stephens calls to have his cable turned back on. At first, the reunion is positive for both, but soon Douglas gets obsessive, and things get darkly chaotic from there.

You can find the official description for the series below.

“In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas languishes alone — until Steven Stephens calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot. The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing… until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship. ”





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