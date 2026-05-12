30 Years Ago, a Fatal Blizzard on Mount Everest Led to the Deaths of Five Climbers, According to Jon Krakauer

Journalist Jon Krakauer recounts his experience covering the 1996 Everest disaster, highlighting the commercialization, pollution, and potential hazards of the mountain. Despite controversy over certain details, the book cements Krakauer's stature as an author and contemplates the consequences for mountaineers and guides.

Thirty years ago this month, two teams of climbers, led by rival professional guides, attempted to summit Mount Everest . Five of them, including both leaders—Rob Hall and Scott Fischer—died after a blizzard swept over the mountain that evening.

One of the survivors, journalist Jon Krakauer, who was covering the expedition for Outside, recalls the disaster and its aftermath in his book 'Everest.

' Krakauer shares his struggles with returning to the details of the fatal climb, including the ways in which the commercialization and pollution of Everest have led to the deaths of his fellow climbers. He also delves into the mistakes that ultimately caused the deaths of climbers like Doug Hansen and Beck Weathers, as well as fellow climber Yasuko Namba.

Looking forward to the upcoming anniversary, Krakauer expresses concerns about the potential for mass casualty incidents, including the risk of a serac collapse and the consequences of poor decision-making when financial pressure mounts. Krakauer's book has received critical acclaim, but also criticism from one of the guides present that day and more recently from a news agency. Despite the controversy, 'Everest' has been a financial success.

Despite this, Krakauer has expressed his regret for going mountaineering on such a scale, considering the book has brought everything back 'right to the fore.

' He recalls the lingering effects of nearly dying on the mountain and the ongoing debates about the accuracy of certain details in his memoir.





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