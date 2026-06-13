30-Year-Old 'Pakistani Heritage' Man Arrested After Teen Girl Stabbed in Neck in English Town

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl in the neck in broad daylight.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl in the neck in broad daylight on the streets of a Lancashire town on Friday.

Lancashire Police have revealed that the suspect in the stabbing attack in Brierfield is a man of Pakistani heritage who was born in Britain. However, they said that there was no evidence to suggest it was a racially motivated attack, the. The police force also said that the 17-year-old stabbing victim has been released from hospital.

At around 3 pm on Wood Street in the multicultural town of Brierfield, a 17-year-old girl suffered a “stab wound in the back of her neck” for which she was hospitalised, the localShortly afterwards, Lancashire Constabulary arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. Thankfully, it is believed that the girl’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or altering.

It is currently unclear as to the motive behind the incident, and police have yet to release any information concerning the identity of the suspected attacker. Footage shared widely on social media purporting to have captured the attack showed a man approaching a girl from behind before stabbing at her neck. : “This was a serious incident but thankfully her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing and she has been communicating with our officers and medical staff.

“We know that this will cause alarm in the local community and extra patrols will be in the area over the weekend to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns, please speak to any of our officers. ”in a post on social media: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the young victim of yesterday’s horrific stabbing in Brierfield, which I know will shock and frighten everyone in our area.

I have been to Brierfield and have been liaising with the police since yesterday afternoon, local councillors and members of the community. ” The left-wing lawmaker added that it is his “understanding” that both the victim and suspected attacker are residents of Brierfield. Ryan also claimed that both are also “British” but did not elaborate further as to whether the attacker was born in the country or obtained citizenship after coming to the UK.

“The victim is in the care of the NHS, we all wish her a quick recovery after this deeply traumatic, life-changing event – my prayers are with her and her family at this time,” the MP said. “The attacker is in custody, and is a very unwell, dangerous individual. ” “This is an active criminal investigation so I am unable to comment further at this stage as a public official.

I would encourage others commenting to stick to known facts and not exploit for clickbait this already distressing situation for people.

“I have also been in Burnley Hospital myself overnight with a personal health matter, and so I apologise this statement is delayed. ”





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