30-Vehicle M20 Crash Injures 11 Amid Thick Fog and Smoke

Eleven people were injured and the M20 closed after a massive pile-up involving over 30 vehicles in Kent. The collision occurred on Saturday night under dangerous visibility conditions caused by heavy fog and smoke.

A massive traffic incident involving more than thirty vehicles occurred on the M20 motorway in Kent on Saturday evening, leaving eleven individuals with injuries and forcing the complete closure of the carriageway. The severe pile-up happened around 6:41pm on Saturday, 7 November 2026, under extremely poor visibility conditions characterized by thick fog and what appeared to be smoke from a nearby location. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, which was situated on the London-bound side of the road between junction eight for Hollingbourne and junction nine for Ashford.

M20 Pile-Up Details and Timeline

Kent Police confirmed that the collision involved a mix of cars and large lorries, creating a chaotic scene that disrupted travel for many motorists. The incident was reported to have started at approximately 6:41pm, shortly after a scheduled fireworks display at the nearby historic Leeds Castle, which had taken place at 5:30pm on Saturday evening. Photographs circulating at the time showed dense fog covering the area, compounding the difficulty for drivers attempting to navigate the busy motorway during the evening rush hour.

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Emergency Response and Casualty Figures

Two people sustained serious injuries during the crash, with one patient transported to a hospital in London and the other taken to a local medical facility for urgent treatment. In addition to these two critical cases, nine other drivers were treated for injuries that were not considered to be serious, bringing the total number of people requiring medical attention to eleven. Police officers, paramedics, and firefighters were all deployed to the site to manage the aftermath, assist the injured, and clear the debris from the road surface.

Visibility Issues and Local Events

Authorities believe that reduced visibility was a significant factor in the crash, as the area was shrouded in thick fog at the time of the collision. What was believed to be smoke drifting from a fireworks display at Leeds Castle may have further obscured the view for drivers on the motorway. The timing of the crash, occurring less than an hour after the scheduled display ended, suggests that atmospheric conditions combined with human error led to the multi-vehicle accident.

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Motorway Closures and Travel Disruption

Road closures were immediately put in place on both the London-bound and coast-bound carriageways between junction nine and junction eight. Kent Police advised that these closures were likely to remain in effect overnight while emergency teams worked to clear the scene and assess the damage. Motorists who were not involved in the incident were strongly urged to avoid the area entirely and to seek alternative routes to minimize further congestion and ensure the safety of emergency workers.

Police Appeal for Information and Dash Cam Footage

Kent Police are currently reviewing evidence from the scene and have launched an appeal for witnesses and individuals who may have dash cam footage of the incident. Anyone with information about the collision or who has video evidence is asked to contact the police via their live chat function, quoting reference number 07-1245. This footage could be crucial in helping investigators understand the sequence of events that led to the pile-up and the conditions that contributed to it.