Ring in summer at Solstice Saturday, attend the Capital Pride Parade, and celebrate Juneteenth.

There’s a lot to celebrate this week. Learn about the Juneteenth holiday during a community day at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, visit a Smithsonian museum after hours to ring in Solstice Saturday, or watch the rainbow-filled Capitalin November.

This weekend the lyricist has a two-day music fest to perform tracks from the project alongside musicians Smino and Alex Vaughnacross several outdoor locations and two stages at the French Embassy. The ode to the French holiday includes Latin dance on the waterfront, country and blues tunes at Old Stone House Museum, and lots more family-friendly entertainmentis going all out for the holiday to celebrate Opal Lee’s 100th birthday.

All ages are invited to participate in a line dancing workshop, cooking class, art-making, and story time for kidson Saturday. The free outdoor concert plans to transport festival goers into the cosmos with jazz, soul, go-go, and funk rhythms from artists such as Chuck Brown Band, Melanie Charles, Trouble Funk, and SunRa Arkestra featuring Marshall Allenstruts through DC streets in honor of the city’s LGBTQ+ history and community.

Wave a rainbow flag as marchers, performers, and decorated floats parade through parts of Logan Circle, Shaw, Downtown DC, and Penn Quarter beginning at 3 PMView large-scale bronze sculptures of a panda, tiger, giraffe, and other endangered animals at City Center DC’s new installationGet tickets to comedian Dominick Pupa’sCome dressed in a throwback ’00s outfit to dance to Y2K hits and enjoy cocktails and bites in celebration of Mr. Henry’sIf you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, andBriana A. Thomas is a local journalist, historian, and tour guide who specializes in the research of D.C. history and culture.

She is the author of the Black history book,11 Juneteenth Celebrations Around the DC AreaWhere to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Around DC





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