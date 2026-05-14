30-second 'chair test' may predict early death for older adults

A study in Spain found that older adults who struggle to get in and out of a chair quickly may be at a higher risk of falls, broken bones, and early death. Researchers challenged nearly 2,000 older adults to sit down in a chair and stand up again with their hips and knees completely straight, and found that participants with low sit-to-stand power were up to twice as likely to die within the 10-year follow-up period compared to those with higher scores.

The popular anti–agingA 30-second ' chair test ' may predict if you're at risk of dying early, a new study shows. Researchers in Spain have found that older adults who struggle to get in and out of a chair quickly may be at a higher risk of falls, broken bones and repeated hospitalizations, all of which increase their risk of death.

In their new study, the researchers challenged nearly 2,000 older adults to sit down in a chair and stand up again with their hips and knees completely straight. They were then instructed to repeat the process as many times as they can within 30 seconds.

What is considered a 'low' number of repetitions changes with age and sex – for instance, an adult male aged 60 to 64 would be expected to be able to complete 14 sit-to-stands in 30 seconds, while a man aged 90 to 94 would be considered to have a 'low sit–to–stand power' if he was unable to complete at least seven. Participants with low sit-to-stand power were up to twice as likely to die within the 10 year follow-up period of the study compared to those with higher scores.

And the chances of suffering orthopedic issues such as a hip fracture increased up to three-fold for women, a group more prone to fractures due to bone density loss that comes with menopause. Additionally, people with low sit-to-stand scores had to stay in the hospital longer after suffering a fall. The researchers believe the 30-second test could help measure muscle power in older adults without expensive or inaccessible equipment, detecting issues before a catastrophic injury.

The findings come as about 14 million adults over 65 suffer falls every year, which is about one in four older people. These falls result in roughly nine million injuries, three million emergency department visits and one million hospitalizations. Older adults have weaker bones and muscles, making falls more likely to result in severe head injuries and fractures, requiring hospitalization.

Read More Scientists can predict how many 'healthy years' you have left… use our calculator to find out Hospitalization then raises the likelihood of complications such as pneumonia, sepsis and blood clots, which the elderly immune system is less likely to beat. In the new study, published in the Journal of Sports and Health Science, looked at 1,876 adults over age 65, 56 percent of whom were women. The average age was 75.

Researchers at the Toledo Study for Healthy Aging in Spain then broke the participants into two groups: low sit-to-stand power and normal. For men, the threshold was 2.5 watts per kilogram of body weight, and for women it was 2.01 per kilogram of weight. About 57 percent of participants fell below those thresholds. They were followed up annually for 10 years in total, with researchers looking out for hospitalizations or deaths in the group.

The researchers found women with low scores were roughly twice as likely to die compared to those who fell within normal limits, and men were at a 57 percent increased risk. Additionally, women with low scores were 3.2 times more likely to suffer a hip fracture and 29 per cent more likely to be hospitalized during the follow-up period than those with higher scores. In men, low power was linked to falls rather than specific fractures.

Researchers found have found that older adults who struggle to get in and out of a chair quickly may be at a high risk of falls, broken bones, hospitalizations and an early death At the check–ins, men with low sit-to-stand scores were 73 percent more likely to have reported a fall in the previous year and were at an 86 percent greater chance of reporting any kind of fracture. Women tend to lose bone density faster than men due to hormonal shifts during menopause, which makes their hips particularly vulnerable in the event of a fall.

To test yourself, the researchers recommend using a standard 17-inch chair with no armrests, a timer and another person to watch for safety and count repetitions. They suggest sitting toward the front edge of the chair with your back straight, feet flat on the floor and arms crossed over your chest. Once the timer starts, stand fully upright and sit back down as many times as possible within 30 seconds.

The team suggests using the free app Powerfrail to calculate a score based on repetitions, height and weight





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Anti-Aging Chair Test Sit-To-Stand Power Muscle Power Older Adults Falls Broken Bones Hospitalizations Early Death Hip Fracture Menopause Bone Density Loss Hormonal Shifts Sit-To-Stand Test Powerfrail App Repetitions Timer Standard Chair Safety Count Repetitions Sit-To-Stand Test Powerfrail App Repetitions Timer Standard Chair Safety Count Repetitions

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