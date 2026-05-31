30 Rock Cast: Where Are They Now?

The cast of 30 Rock has gone on to achieve great things in the entertainment industry, with many of them continuing to act and produce successful projects.

It's been 20 years since the beloved comedy series 30 Rock landed on the box. The show follows the chaotic behind-the-scenes production of a fictional live sketch-comedy show at NBC studios in New York City.

Created by Tina Fey, it garnered a total of 90 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won 16, including three consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series trophies. Grizz Chapman, a cast member of the show, died on Friday at age 52 after 'struggling to stay alive'. The Daily Mail takes a look at the varied fates of the Noughties cast.

Grizz Chapman was a beloved character in the show for his recurring role as a childhood friend and later the assistant of Tracy Morgan's character Tracy Jordan. He was also known for his occasional liaisons with Tina Fey's character Liz Lemon. While 30 Rock was Grizz's first professional acting gig, he went on to appear in films including The Cobbler, Money Monster, Blue Bloods and The Blacklist.

Grizz died at age 52 after he had been 'struggling to stay alive' before his death, according to his manager Renee Glicke. Renee told TMZ that the actor needed a new kidney transplant but had difficulty finding a donor due to his seven-foot-tall frame. He'd previously received a kidney transplant in July 2010. Grizz's cousin wrote via social media on Friday that he died in his sleep after years of 'fighting illness' and undergoing 'dialysis'.

The star is survived by his wife, Diana Chapman, and their two children. Tina Fey, the creator of 30 Rock, is widely considered one of the greatest comedians of her generation. She went on to win two Golden Globe Awards for the NBC series and has amassed an impressive $75 million net worth. Since 30 Rock finished, Fey has been involved in quite a few other noteworthy projects, including The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Only Murders in the Building.

Alec Baldwin, who starred as Jack Donaghy in 30 Rock, continued acting after the show ended with projects including Still Alice and The Boss Baby. However, he was involved in an accident on the set of the film Rust in 2021, where he fatally shot the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were later dropped in 2024.

He has since spoken on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast about his plans to make his break from acting more permanent in the future. Tracy Morgan, who played Tracy Jordan in 30 Rock, has also continued to act after the show ended, with projects including the film The First Purge. Jane Krakowski, who played Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock, has also continued to act, with projects including the Broadway musical She Loves Me.

Jack McBrayer, who played Kenneth Parcell in 30 Rock, has also continued to act, with projects including the TV series Station 19. Overall, the cast of 30 Rock has gone on to achieve great things in the entertainment industry, with many of them continuing to act and produce successful projects





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30 Rock Tina Fey Grizz Chapman Alec Baldwin Tracy Morgan Jane Krakowski Jack Mcbrayer

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