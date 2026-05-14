30 Most-Sold Prime Lenses Revealed: Insights from Minna Camera

Minna Camera, a popular camera and lens marketplace in Japan, has shared the 30 most-sold prime lenses, offering interesting insights into the popularity of these lenses. The best-selling prime lens was the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 35mm f/1.4 R, followed by the Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM and Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S. The data also revealed that 50mm prime lenses are common throughout the entire top 30 list, with eight lenses and 12 if 50mm-equivalent APS-C lenses count. Despite third-party lenses being generally popular among photographers, only a single one made the top 30 list: the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III Macro VXD. Sony has the most lenses on the list, with a dozen ranging from ultra-wide to premium lenses. The majority of the most-transacted lenses on Minna Camera's list are for mirrorless camera mounts.

A popular camera and lens marketplace in Japan, Minna Camera , keeps rigorous data on the best-selling equipment. The company has just shared the 30 most-sold prime lenses, offering interesting insights.

The best-selling prime lens was the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 35mm f/1.4 R, one of the first X-mount lenses ever released by Fujifilm. The team was surprised by the high number of transactions and the lens's popularity compared to other top-selling lenses. The Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S, Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM, and Canon EF 50mm f1.8 STM rounded out the top five.

The data also revealed that 50mm prime lenses are common throughout the entire top 30 list, with eight lenses and 12 if 50mm-equivalent APS-C lenses count. Despite third-party lenses being generally popular among photographers, only a single one made the top 30 list: the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III Macro VXD. Sony has the most lenses on the list, with a dozen ranging from ultra-wide to premium lenses.

The majority of the most-transacted lenses on Minna Camera's list are for mirrorless camera mounts. Although many photographers opt for zoom lenses for their versatility, prime lenses are still very popular, especially for their faster and smaller size, affordability, and the old claim of superior image quality





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Minna Camera Best-Selling Prime Lenses Fujifilm Fujinon XF 35Mm F/1.4 R Sony FE 50Mm F/1.4 GM Nikon Nikkor Z 50Mm F/1.8 S Canon RF 35Mm F/1.8 Macro IS STM Canon EF 50Mm F1.8 STM Tamron 90Mm F/2.8 Di III Macro VXD Sony Sonnar T* FE 55Mm F/1.8 ZA 50Mm Prime Lenses Third-Party Lenses Mirrorless Camera Mounts Image Quality

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