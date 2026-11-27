Check out these fun upcoming beer, wine and spirit-forward events.

The holidays are here, so gather your friends and family and get festive! Whether you want to celebrate with curated wine and food pairings, festive pub crawls, street festival sipping or something else, there’s plenty on the calendar to satisfy every type of holiday celebrant.

Check out these fun upcoming beer, wine, cocktail and NA beverage events.5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Hotel Citrine, 750 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto. Donate a toy to the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford and get free entry to a holiday market with light bites, live music and cocktails, beer and wine.6-7 p.m. Dec. 4, Eataly Silicon Valley, 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. , San Jose. Sample six freshly shucked oysters and caviar bites, paired with four Italian wines.

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$107. Noon-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Donato Enoteca, 1041 Middlefield Road, Redwood City. Sample the offerings of over 100 of Italy’s finest wines, plus Italian food from the chefs at Donato Enoteca, with housemade charcuterie, wood-fired pizza, roasted pork and more. $107.4-8 p.m. Dec. 5, Springline, 1300 El Camino Real, Menlo Park.