'The room was dead silent for 10 minutes after that revelation.'

I'm an NYC-based Viral Resident Writer covering whatever people are yapping about online. Ah, Thanksgiving. There's nothing like gathering your relatives around a dinner table to enjoy a delicious meal and bring years of unresolved tension bubbling to the surface!!!

So, if you're already bracing yourself for a heated argument over turkey, or just want to feel a little better about your own family's dysfunction, you've come to the right place. Every year,to remind you that, no matter what goes down at your dinner table, it could always be worse.

Also read Older Adults Are Sharing The Dramatic Mindset Changes They’ve Experienced As They’ve Aged

This year, members of the BuzzFeed Community"My father-in-law told me I was a pussy for staying at home during COVID lockdowns and missing my grandmother’s funeral 1,000 miles away. He also claimed everyone overreacted to COVID. She died of COVID.

" "Thanksgiving was canceled the day before because my grandmother found out that my 74-year-old grandfather had been having an affair for over a year. My grandparents had been married for over 50 years at that point.

""I used to live in a trailer with my wife on my in-laws' property while going to college. Everyone got drunk on Thanksgiving at my in-laws' house. Later that night, a few of us went back to our place and continued drinking, except for my brother's wife and their 7-month-old child, who went home to sleep. My brother-in-law ended up takingwife’s sister into the bathroom and screwing her on the counter, basically right in front of me.

My brother is now divorced.

""I was 20 years old and grew up in a small town. My parents were screamers and never discussed anything with me when upset. So, on Thanksgiving Day, we sat down with extended family, and after prayers, I announced, 'I'm pregnant. Pass me the sweet potatoes.

'""My brother stuffed his face with the meal that I cooked at my table in my home bitching about people on food stamps being lazy pieces of shit; meanwhile, I was a single, self-employed, very hard-working woman on food stamps…he then proceeded to pack up leftovers for his lunch. I'm no longer on food stamps and haven’t been for years, but he still reminds me of it every year. Family tradition at this point.

""My aunt’s middle-aged flat-earther boyfriend tried to convert my sister to Christianity. My sister and her husband are Satanists. She was really nice about it, but I had to take a few deep breaths myself.

""Not high drama, but one that still gets talked about: I showed up early to help make Thanksgiving dinner several years ago, and between me, Grandma, and all the other family members bringing sides, we somehow completely forgot to make mashed potatoes — even though we made the gravy to go with them. Grandma and I were horrified when we realized it, and everyone started asking whose fault it was that there were none.

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We still joke about how Grandma elbowed me and hissed, 'Take one for the team!

' and then completely threw me under the bus. ""My racist MAGA grandpa was staying over at my house for a week before Thanksgiving since he didn’t have anywhere else to stay and hated hotels with a passion, so he asked me, and I, unfortunately, gave in. Everything was fine at first.

Then, after he got 'comfortable,' he started spewing some absolute BS about how 'all Muslims are terrorists and need to be deported' and 'the midterms were rigged,' and I said, 'Calm down, Habibi.

' Needless to say, he was NOT pleased. Kicked him out; couldn’t even make it to Thanksgiving Day without his MAGA ass ruining it, SMH.

""Many years ago, my step-grandmother UNinvited my older sister along with my sister's husband and child, because Stepnanna wanted a 'small intimate dinner with just immediate family. ' Then I found out that my brother's NEW girlfriend — very much not a close relative at that stage — HAD been invited.

This wasn't the first time Stepnanna had shunned my older sister and her husband and child on a major holiday, but it was the first time I finally had the nerve to speak up about it. I WENT OFF on my dad and stepmom, the first time I have both raised my voice at them AND cussed them out.

" "Whether invited or not, my sister and I have never had Thanksgiving with our dad and stepmom since. As for Stepnanna, well, I used to say I worship the ground she's got coming to her, but that ground has now come and gone as of about three years ago.

""OK. So maybe 10 years ago, my uncle got drunk on Thanksgiving and revealed that he once caught his granddad screwing a sheep on their ranch. The room was dead silent for 10 minutes after that revelation. I honestly still don’t know how to process that….

" "Went to pick up elderly parents to take to my sister's house for Thanksgiving dinner. Dad makes it to the car before tapping out , but insists I take mom anyways and bring him a plate.

I get to my sister's, and halfway through dinner, I get a text from Dad who tells me that my brother — who struggles with addiction and who my parents kicked out some time ago — is at the door, screaming and pounding.

""My brother-in-law and I race over to the house, but he's gone. Later, while I'm driving my mom home, I think a combination of stress and dementia causes her to blurt out that her father molested her and her four sisters when they were kids, and that she went to the Catholic church for help, and they scolded her for not obeying/honoring her father. A lot for one night! TBH, I'm still trying to process all this.

""My parents complained that my son, 20 years old with a job, doesn't drive. But neither does their daughter, who has three DWIs, lost custody of both kids , and doesn't work.

" "My aunt skipped her daughter’s first Thanksgiving home from college and also the funeral of her uncle to go to her timeshare in Cabo with her boyfriend. " "My nephew, who is kind of hyper, excitable, overly enthusiastic, and has a lot of profoundly weird ideas about things, tried explaining how quantum computers work, and I was utterly shocked when he nailed it.

He demonstrated a much better understanding of the concept, and honestly did a pretty good job of breaking the idea down in reasonably simple terms. Unfortunately, once he'd laid that groundwork, he dived right off into some kind of convoluted cryptocurrency scheme. I decided it was a good time to loosen my belt and get a second piece of apple pie.

" "I recently lost a bunch of weight due to illness, and people wouldn’t shut up about how 'great' I look. They’re all aware I’ve been sick. My uncle, who brought up my 'new and improved' appearance three separate times, even said, 'Great job, keep staying healthy!

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' as we were leaving. I repeat, I lost this weight due to an illness they are all aware of.

" "My 5-year-old niece decided to yell at the dinner table, 'MOMMY HAS A DEAD BABY IN HER TUMMY! ' My sister-in-law had an early miscarriage the week prior... 😬" "My MAGA grandfather suggested, fully seriously, that we should give AIDS to inmates with life sentences 'to make room for all these illegals.

' God, I wish I were joking. " "My brother’s untrained black lab spent the whole time jumping up on people and trying to steal food. When I suggested they put him in another room long enough for us to eat, my sister-in-law's mom gasped and said, 'That’s a little harsh, don’t you think?

' After everyone left my mom’s house , she admitted the dog is a giant pain in the ass, but she doesn’t feel comfortable saying anything. Other than that, everything was genuinely lovely.

" "We had a long conversation about money mismanagement by my hometown's local government, which could potentially affect my brother-in-law's employment since he's a firefighter for the town. " "My drama seemed to affect nobody but my wife and me. We were asked to host Thanksgiving for a larger-than-normal party , and I went all out. Charcuterie, soup/salad course, prime rib and turkey, six different sides, and two desserts.

Everyone showed up two hours late, entirely skipped my charcuterie board , and went straight to the mains, barely touching the salad. One of the other guests brought a ton of food as well , which I admit was a nice gesture, but by the time they finished the added course, nobody had room left for the huge turkey, sides, or dessert I made.

""It ticked me off more that all the extra food was catered from a restaurant and everyone felt obligated to eat it because said guest 'spent so much money. ' Like I didn't just drop $800 and a week's worth of prep time on this home-cooked meal! And in the end, half of them left early, didn't take any leftovers, and didn't help clean up.

So now my wife and I are just cleaning up everything by ourselves, asking what the fuck just happened.

" "I got complaints about the dish I made. I wanted so badly to contribute and feel included, but nobody would touch my food while they were going around praising everyone else's. I am a good cook, my partner and friends love everything I make, and I wanted to show off my skills to my family who are unappreciative. Thanksgiving this year was fucking depressing.

Fuck this holiday. I am genuinely so sad about this. I just want to feed someone and feel appreciated.

" "Nearly a month before, when planning Thanksgiving, my husband offered to smoke a turkey, which was okayed. Then, the day of, his mother told us she asked her daughter’s husband to make a turkey, too. There were only seven people; it’s not like we needed two turkeys. She always sets us up to compete with each other and then wonders why my husband and his sister don’t have a good relationship.

" "My one horrible Thanksgiving story has nothing to do with humans. Rather than go into graphic detail, I’ll skip to the end where an SPCA wildrescuer showed up at our home way out in the boonies on Thanksgiving Day to euthanize a deer in our front yard after a freak accident.

" "My ex-husband was keeping his girlfriend’s age a secret from his family, so I let everyone at the table know she’s 19. He's 34.

" "The uncle that takes pics and documents dinner always sends said pictures via text afterward. There were zero pics of my husband and me.

" And finally,"My family went to a nice restaurant for dinner, just my siblings, my mom, and me. Shortly before our food arrived, the room filled with the smell of urine. Someone in that room must have peed themselves, then somehow didn’t notice or deal with it, so the rest of the meal was piss-scented.

"Live, laugh, love, family, amirite!!! 😍🦃 I'd say I'm manifesting a drama-free Thanksgiving for everyone this year, but then I'd be depriving the internet of this annual entertainment, which wouldn't be a nice thing to do. Do you have a Thanksgiving-from-hell story that can top any of these?? If so, we'd all be very thankful if you shared it in the comments or via the anonymous form for the chance to be featured in a Part Two.