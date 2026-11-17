The LAPD is searching for a gunman after a 3-year-old was shot in the arm in Watts.

Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman after a 3-year-old was shot in the arm in Watts late Monday morning. The child is in stable condition, though a detailed description of the suspect has not yet been released.

Police say a large-caliber rifle was used and the suspect was last seen driving a newer-model black Kia with paper plates. Los Angeles police investigators are searching for the gunman responsible for injuring a 3-year-old child during a drive-by shooting in broad daylight inLAPD officers responded to the 9700 block of South Grape Street around 11:45 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

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When officers arrived at the scene, they found the young victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The child, who is in stable condition, was accompanied by a parent outside a home when shots were fired. The parent was not injured. The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on Grape Street.

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Their vehicle was described as a newer-model black Kia with paper plates. A detailed description of the suspect was not available.