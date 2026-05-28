3-year-old girl hospitalized after falling out window in Queens

A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after falling out of a window in Glendale, Queens, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

QUEENS -- A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after falling out of a window in Glendale, Queens, on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to 64-06 Myrtle Avenue and found the child who suffered from injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position, police said.

The child was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center, where she's expected to recover. Detectives are speaking to witnesses and looking at security cameras, trying to piece together what exactly happened.

"I don't know I just received a call from my sister-in-law. And she told me something happened," the child's aunt said.

"I looked and I saw the girl there. She was prone, unconscious and there was a lot of people around her giving her aid and I just went back inside the office. Very upsetting and very depressing. And wondering what's going on, where the parents were.

It was just very upsetting," a witness said. The investigation is ongoing. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,





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