3-year-old dies of heat exposure after being found in hot car

A three-year-old boy died from heat exposure after being found inside a hot vehicle in Alabama, Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed.

/Gray News) - A 3-year-old boy died from heat exposure after being found inside a hot vehicle in Alabama , Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed.

When deputies and officers with the Grove Hill Police Department got to the home, they found the toddler within 20 minutes in the back seat of a car. He was not in a car seat, the sheriff said. Investigators have not yet determined whether he went into the vehicle on his own or was left inside. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 37 children every year die from heatstroke related to being in hot cars.

, the department recommends drivers always check the back seat before locking their doors, keeping the car locked at all times and never leaving a child alone. Thursday, June 18, declared a First Alert Weather DayFIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Brief tornadoes, damaging winds, and isolated flooding possible todayUS push to get Iran talks started hits an early bump due to intense fighting in LebanonPopular antidepressant recalled for high levels of a potentially cancer-causing chemical





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Hot Car Death Heat Exposure Summer Alabama Clarke County Child Death

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