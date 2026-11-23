Don't look now, but the Atlanta Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Atlanta claimed a win over the Detroit Pistons today, their fourth win in a row,

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectover the Detroit Pistons today, their fourth win in a row, and they are now 11-6 and in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference. For the second straight game, the Hawks won with defense and held their opponent to under 100 points in the game.

Also read Three Bold Predictions For Today's Hawks-Pistons Showdown

While Detroit was without Jalen Duren, the Hawks defense was able to stifle Cade Cunningham, limiting him to five points and causing him to turn the ball over six times. It was a fantastic performance on that end of the court and the Hawks have momentum heading into a tough four-game stretch against the Celtics, Knicks, Heat, and Pacers. I don't think Dyson Daniels can get enough love for the way that he is playing.

He is one of the few players in the NBA who can shoot 2-for-9 from the field and have an excellent game. The job that Daniels did guarding Cunningham was terrific, but he was also elite on the glass, pulling in 14 rebounds, seven of which were offensive. He also added in eight assists and five steals and is playing at an elite level right now.

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Daniels has been the most impressive player on the Hawks this season and should be getting more recognition. lmao Dyson Daniels was hilarious on defense today vs. Detroit. Just an absurd performance. Think he's been my clear pick as the best perimeter guy in the league so far this year. He's better than he was when he finished 2nd for DPOY in 2025.

Kispert came off the bench today and scored 18 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor and 4-for-10 from three, finishing as a +21 in his minutes and providing the Hawks with instant offense and rebounding. The bench unit as a whole was fantastic, but Kispert may have been the best of the bunch. Lu Dort is probably the player who rotates between the winners and losers on this list every game.

After a pretty poor performance against the Hornets, this game against the Pistons was the reason why the Hawks went out and acquired Dort this offseason. Defensively, he aided Daniels in guarding Cunningham and did a terrific job of being physical with him and forcing him into a tough night. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, as well as being a +20 on the court in his minutes.

After his best and most efficient game of the season against Charlotte, Johnson went the other way against the Pistons. He finished the game with 12 points and 11 assists, shooting 4-for-10 from the field and 0-for-3 from three, but the most surprising stat of the night was the fact that Johnson had zero assists. He is one of the best passing big men in the NBA, but he was limited from a playmaking aspect tonight.

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After a strong stretch of games, this was the worst performance that Okongwu had in a minute. Okongwu finished the game with six points and nine rebounds, but shot 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-4 from the field, finishing the game as a -10 in his minutes and the Hawks having a -15.9 net rating when he was on the floor. Whether it was defense or offense, Okongwu had little to no impact on the game.

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell