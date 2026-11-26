The Portland Trail Blazers bested the San Antonio Spurs in a thriller, capture third NBA Cup victory.

Nov 25, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson during the first half at Moda Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In their first home game since Nov. 11, the Portland Trail Blazers sent Moda Center into a frenzy, toppling Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in an exhilarating 116-111 victory in NBA Cup action. Deni Avdija led Portland with 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 11 of 21 from the field and 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damian Lillard added 29 points, and though he shot a tepid 35 percent overall, he went 5 for 12 from the arc, adding three rebounds and six assists. Wembanyama erupted for 44 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, shooting 56.7 percent from the field. Stephon Castle finished with 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Devin Vassell chipped in 18 points on a 6-for-16 outing.