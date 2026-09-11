Rams Target WRs at Deadline as Nacua Injury Update Confirms IR Placement

The Los Angeles Rams are shopping for a wide receiver before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline after Puka Nacua suffered an MCL and PCL sprain and turf toe, expected to miss at least a month.

The Los Angeles Rams have identified the placement of Puka Nacua on injured reserve as the catalyst for an aggressive wide receiver pursuit at the NFL trade deadline. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Nacua will miss at least a month due to severe knee issues. This definitive timeline forces the team to seek immediate offensive reinforcements before the Tuesday deadline.

Nacua suffered a sprained PCL and MCL in his right knee, compounded by turf toe. The medical staff determined that placing him on IR is the most logical step for his recovery. The Rams now enter a grueling four-week stretch without their primary passing weapon. This absence has already exposed a glaring lack of depth in their receiving corps.

Also read Rams WR Puka Nacua Out Multiple Weeks With MCL and PCL Sprain, Turf Toe

The urgency intensified after Nacua targeted the Washington Commanders for nineteen receptions and one hundred fifty yards. His absence in subsequent games resulted in fragmented passing attacks. The Rams need a proven WR1 to fill the void while their key starters recover. The window to secure such a player is closing rapidly.

Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars remains a primary target despite recent struggles. The Jaguars possess a six and two record, making them reluctant sellers. Thomas posted one thousand two hundred eighty-two yards as a rookie but saw production drop significantly. He recorded no catches in his most recent appearance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

The Rams would need to offer a second or third-round pick to acquire Thomas. His physical profile matches what has succeeded with Matthew Stafford in the past. However, the Jaguars may view him as more valuable to their current roster than draft capital. Negotiations will test the Rams leverage heavily.

George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys presents another high-upside option. He is currently playing under the franchise tag for two thousand twenty-six. Pickens has struggled with a nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him recently. He has amassed thirty-nine receptions for five hundred thirty-three yards and two touchdowns this season.

Dallas has stated they do not wish to move Pickens while competing in the NFC East. Their record stands at four and five, trailing the New York Giants in the division. The Rams might need to package multiple mid-to-high-round picks to make this work. Pickens fits the mold of a vertical threat that complements their existing talent.

Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets offers a different dynamic for the Rams. Wilson has recorded forty-three receptions for five hundred twenty-seven yards. The Jets are two and seven and possess three first-round picks. This surplus of draft capital could facilitate a trade for a proven veteran.

Advertisement

The Jets are hesitant because Wilson recently signed a contract extension. They intend to build their future around his young talent. However, the Rams have historically exploited struggling franchises to acquire cost-controlled talent. The Jets may ultimately decline, but the call remains necessary.

Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts serves as a viable alternative. The Colts have embraced their role as sellers at the trade deadline. Downs enters the final weeks of his rookie contract and is likely to become an unrestricted free agent. He has consistently produced over seven hundred yards in his first two seasons.

Downs provides a high-IQ slot presence that could stabilize the offense. He is a cheaper acquisition than Thomas or Pickens. A fourth-round pick from this year or a third-rounder next year could secure him. His familiarity with the division makes him a logical fit.

The Rams must act decisively to remain competitive. The injury to Nacua has fundamentally altered their season trajectory. Acquiring even one reliable target could change their fortunes. The trade deadline offers a final chance to adjust their roster. Failure to act leaves them vulnerable during a tough stretch of games.