First-year coach Kirby Moore and the Washington State Cougars only have a few more precious days remaining in their season. Their record is what it is - 2-9. On

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman celebrates a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOne of those losses was against a team they will face Saturday in the Pac-12 Conference’s final-weekend “flex” scheduling - And it was one of those games that WSU could have taken away in the end. It didn’t; they lost 26-20 in San Diego on Oct. 31.

Also read San Diego State’s defense sends a message ahead of championship rematch with Boise State

“Our players are excited about going against San Diego State. They saw the opportunities that we had the last time against them,” Moore said.

“It’s a whole new game, and they’ve maybe adjusted some things over the last three weeks in what they are doing schematically. Personnel: it’s about everyone winning their one-on-one matchups. Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman and Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Nick Bakken celebrate a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If the final-week theme of “finishing” is going to come to fruition, the redshirt freshman from Oklahoma should be at the forefront. In just his third start Oct. 31 at SDSU, Eshelman and the offense had a chance to win the game in the final minutes. They crossed midfield. And then the drive stalled out before losing, 26-20.

It was an unfortunate conclusion, especially since Eshelman had outplayed counterpart Stone Saunders for much of the game. This week, Eshelman - very much a team leader - has shown a gritty determination in his desire to send out the 12 WSU seniors with a victory. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. It would also be an opportune time for Eshelman to really show this coaching staff that he should be the guy moving forward at quarterback, even with prized recruit Ryan Harrington, of Anacortes, coming in next season.

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Rasean Jones is tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Keith Brown during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectEarlier this week, Brown talked about his tenure at WSU after stints at Oregon and Louisville. He said when he transferred to the Cougars in 2024, he wanted to find a place to leave a grown-up legacy.

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This season, he certainly has taken that step to do that - a team-leading 89 tackles with two sacks and three passes knocked down in his final season. One of those deflected passes came in the first SDSU game early in the second half, leading to safety Jaylen Thomas’ interception early in the second half deep in Aztecs’ territory that netted no scoring. In that game, Brown recorded 11 tackles.

But it’s the way SDSU running backs Lucky Sutton and especially Javion Kinnard busted up the WSU defense that the Oregon native wants to remedy on his way out Saturday. Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Linus Zunk celebrates a sack against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Another senior who goes about his business like a professional - and he badly wants to finish his career with a victory. The risk-taking Saunders is there for the taking - and Zunk might be the one who can get his hands on the signal caller from Pennsylvania a few times, maybe even forcing an elusive turnover .

In the first matchup, Zunk was second on the team with six tackles, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss. Todd Milles is a reporter for Washington State Cougars on SI. A WSU graduate, Todd spent 24 years covering various sports beats, including WSU football and basketball, at the award-winning News Tribune . He currently manages his own site, VarsityWA, covering high school sports on a statewide basis in Washington.