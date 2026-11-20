It's time for the Vikings to extend these three veterans, including Andrew Van Ginkel, now that the second half of the 2026 NFL season is underway.

Andrew Van Ginkel is among the Vikings' veterans who deserve contract extensions sooner rather than later. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We're nearing the end of November, and the Vikings are focused on what's left of the 2026 NFL season.

With a 7-2 record and thenever too soon to prepare for the future . Several Vikings contributors are scheduled to become free agents at the conclusion of this season. General manager Nolan Teasley and the Minnesota front office will want to work out extensions for key players as soon as possible. The longer Teasley waits to offer an extension to these players, the more their price tag will likely rise.

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Locking down these three players first would go a long way toward preparing for the 2027 NFL season to be able to evaluate the salary cap situation moving forward. Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is tied for second in the NFL in sacks this season with 8.5. The combination of him and Dallas Turner has been a recipe for success this year in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's defense.

, but his 32 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception go a bit further in showing what he means to Minnesota's defense. Like Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman has been a cornerstone of the Vikings' defense this season. He has played 94.3% of possible defensive snaps this season. Although he missed last week's game against the Packers whilegrade, but has also thrived as a pass rusher, generating 16 pressures and four sacks while blitzing.

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The 30-year-old defender is in the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract with Minnesota and is in line for a raise for his play over the last few seasons. The Vikings' front office should prioritize keeping him on a multi-year extension.ut .

Although he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season, getting an extension done now would save Minnesota from having to match any offer sheet another team offers him.run-defense grade ranks him first among all defensive linemen this year, underscoring his effectiveness. Jalen Redmond was incredible against the Bills. 5 pressures, half a sack, and his usual great run defense. It is shocking that Redmond is on a one-year, $1.075 million deal this year.

The Vikings will need to give the 27-year-old defender a generous offer to reward him for playing on this relatively small contract and keep him around on Minnesota's defensive line. Adam Carlson has over 13 years of experience covering the Vikings for The Viking Age on FanSided, also hosting the Purple People Podcast from 2012-2026. He's a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan who is on a weight loss journey in Michigan.

He loves horror movies, comedy, cats, pro wrestling, and video games. He has watched the purple and gold play live 10 times....and Minnesota won all of those games. Coincidence?