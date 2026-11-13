3 Utah Jazz Players Who Must Step Up for Rockets NBA Cup Matchup

The Utah Jazz need these three players to shine against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthat they've fallen into early this season on Friday night, as they'll be tasked with a road meeting against the 9-3 Houston Rockets. It certainly won't be any easy assignment for the Jazz to face.

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Houston has been one of the best teams in the West through the early parts of this season, while Utah has had multiple of their own problems to fix that have dropped them to the bottom of the conference themselves. But what might the Jazz need for an upset victory against the Rockets to swing in their favor?

Who would need to step up on Utah's end in order for them to take care of business on the road in Houston, and thus end their 10-game losing streak with it? Again, it won't be easy for the Jazz.

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Yet, if they want any hopes of claiming their second win of the year on Friday against the Rockets, these three players need to come out and have a big individual performance for one reason or another:Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey shoots outside against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The assignment for Ace Bailey against the Rockets is a pretty hefty one, as he'll have some notable responsibilities to take on for both sides of the floor, and especially so knowing how depleted the Jazz's frontcourt is For one, Bailey will have to take on a bigger scoring load, which he proved to be more than capable of in the Jazz's last two games against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, considering he's scored a combined 41 points in 66 total minutes. The task could also be tougher against the Rockets' seventh-best defense in terms of defensive rating.

But for the Jazz's own defense, Bailey will also be due to matchup with Kevin Durant on the defensive side for a good portion of the night. And against a Hall of Fame-level assignment like that, it means Bailey will have his hands full trying to limit him from having an explosive night. We'll see if he's prepared for it.

Nov 2, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk dribbles up the court in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlike they saw all of last season. He's been averaging just 2.8 points per game on some career low shooting of 28.8% from the field and 21.6% from three.

There's no telling if this game against the Rockets will present the opportunity for Mykhailiuk to finally get his shooting splits on track. But especially in this matchup against a strong defensive team like Houston has been all throughout the season, it would make for pretty good timing. The Rockets currently allow the sixth-least three-point makes to opponents, while also ranking second for three-point percentage allowed at just 31.5%.

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In a game where multiple younger players may struggle to counter that stout perimeter defense, it creates a perfect opportunity for the more experienced veteran, Mykhailiuk, to step up to the plate for a strong performance. Nov 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Target Center.

Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectever since they've been dealing with injuries to both Jackson Jr. and Nurkic. However, against a matchup like the Rockets, his presence becomes even more important. And that's largely because of the rebounding mismatch the Rockets can present to a team like the Jazz. While Houston's work on the offensive glass has been middle-of-the-road , their opposing rebounding numbers have been eye-catching.

Houston allows the second-lowest opposing defensive rebounding numbers in the NBA , and third-lowest opposing total rebounds per game . That means for someone like Hayes, who's been Utah's primary starting center who also averages upwards of six rebounds per game, his performance could have a major impact on the possession battle; a frequent issue that the Jazz have faced throughout the start of this season.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis! Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI.

He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.