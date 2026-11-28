USC's president said the Trojan Marching Band will not take the field during pre-game and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

USC's president said the Trojan Marching Band will not take the field during pre-game and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. USC’s Trojan Marching Band will not perform this weekend during the football team’s match against rival UCLA after some of its members vandalized the UCLA campus.

This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. The University of Southern California's marching band will play from the stands during this weekend's rivalry football game against the University of California, Los Angeles, after aIn a note sent to the student body on Wednesday, USC President Beong-Soo Kim said the Trojan Marching Band will not take the field during pre-game and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

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Any members identified in the investigation will not take part. The president said the move was “out of respect for UCLA,” and to “provide time to reflect on the collective responsibility we share to uphold our university’s values. ” “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and an investigation is underway,” Kim’s statement read.